So It Begins: Oklahoma Series Preview

Who: South Carolina 15-3 v. #12 Oklahoma 15-1, Founders Park, Columbia, SC

Time/TV: Friday 7:00 pm, Saturday 4:00 pm and Sunday 1:30 pm. All three games will stream on SEC Network+.

Line: Friday game only: OU -130, SC +100. Run line: OU -1.5. Total 11.

Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Brandon Stone (So. RHP) 1-0, 1.93 ERA, 18.2 IP, 3 BB, 23 Ks, .186 OBA v. Kyson Witherspoon (Jr. RHP) 4-0, 1.17 ERA, 23.0 IP, 5 BB, 40 Ks, .138 OBA

Saturday, Jake McCoy (So. LHP) 1-1, 4.74 ERA, 19.0 IP, 8 BB, 38 Ks. .167 OBA v. Malachi Witherspoon (Jr. RHP) 2-0, 4.00 ERA, 18.0 IP, 11 BB, 17Ks., .250 OBA

Sunday, Dylan Eskew (Sr. RHP) 0-1, 1.69 ERA, 16.0 IP, 12 BB, 19K, .132 OBA v. Cam Johnson (So. LHP) 2-0, 3.93 ERA, 18.1 IP, 12 BB, 20, .212 OBA.

The Witherspoon twins are the headliners, with Kyson being a potential first-round pick in this summer's MLB Draft. His fastball sits in the mid-90s can top out around 99 mph. His slider can also run into the 90s. Missing badly on balls was a problem coming into the season but with only five walks on the season, that appears to have been corrected.

Dylan Crooks serves as the Sooners' closer. His work has been limited to 8.2 innings this season. He has yet to allow an earned run and has racked up five saves.

History: The Gamecocks are 4-1 against the Sooners all-time. Four of those five meetings have come during the postseason, with Carolina winning four of them, including the highly memorable Brady Thomas walk-off win in an elimination game in the 2010 College World Series. The Gamecocks beat OU 5-0 and 5-1 in the 2012 Columbia Super Regional to advance to their third-straight CWS. Those three wins over Oklahoma were part of the Gamecocks' record 22 consecutive postseason wins from 2010 to 2012.

Last Meeting: The combination of Colby Holmes, Tyler Webb and Matt Price held the Sooners to three hits over the course this rain-extended two day game. The win sent Carolina to their third-consecutive College World Series and 11th in program history. It was also be the last game Ray Tanner would be in the Gamecock dugout at Founders Park.

Weather: Friday night is a beautiful night for baseball. The majority of the game will be played in weather expected to be in high 60s. Saturday's forecast also looks good, good enough to possibly play two with Sunday's forecast being ominous.