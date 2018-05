After an emotional weekend that saw the South Carolina softball team win three games in two days to take the Columbia Regional, the Gamecocks now know their opponent and schedule for next weekend's Super Regional.

As expected, South Carolina will travel to Arizona State for the best 2-of-3 series:

Friday - 11:00 PM ET on ESPNU

Saturday - 9 PM ET on ESPN2

Sunday - 9 PM ET on ESPNU