GamecockCentral.com

For Drotar, it shows just how far the Gamecocks have come and how far, if this season continues like it has, they can go.

The Gamecocks took a pit stop on the way to Norman, stopping less than hour outside to visit OGE Energy Field, the home of the Women’s College World Series.

Cayla Drotar stepped off the bus in Oklahoma City, a few days before taking on the defending national champion Oklahoma in Norman, and the pitcher was in awe.

“To be there and to get to talk in there and I walked in and was like, ‘Oh my god. I want to be here in May. We’re going to be here in May,”’ she said. “Walking on the field, I just envisioned myself pitching.”

The Gamecocks (29-4, 5-1 SEC) haven’t been back to Oklahoma City for the World Series since 1997 but are off to their best start since that season and have won eight of their last nine games.

Fresh off a sweep of then No. 2 Tennessee, South Carolina’s skyrocketed to No. 9 in the polls and sits eighth in the RPI, which is third-best in the SEC.

Now comes the part of maintaining that kind of success and achieving all of the things they hope to this year, starting with hosting an NCAA Regional.

“We’ve talked about it from the very beginning, right when we stepped on campus,” Mackenzie Boesel said. “That’s been the goal.”

It’s not something that’s taken lightly, and it’s a topic that has been talked about since head coach Beverly Smith got to campus and started recruiting to Columbia.

They’ve traveled to regionals each of the last five seasons, never making it past that weekend. But this year feels different, and the Gamecocks want more than that.

“It’s our goal. We talk about it as a team: we want to play the postseason in front of our fans. We’ve been on the road the last five years and our team gets it now,” Smith said. “Before we were just excited to be in the tournament and now it’s, ‘What would it mean for us to be at home?’ They recognize.”

This type of season hasn’t come as a surprise, at least for those involved with the program.

It’s been building since Smith took over, and she’s now leading a team with a legitimate chance at hosting a regional.

Maybe it took a little bit longer than they would have liked to get to this point, and there’s still a lot of ball left to be played, but the buy-in from the players is there like it maybe hasn’t been before, Smith said.

“The part for us that’s really changed is maybe the belief and the mentality the girls have taken into the games,” Smith said. “I think that’s probably the most tangible difference. They really believe that everything we need in the dugout.”