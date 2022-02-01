Some early standouts for 2024 DB Brayshon Williams
Brayshon Williams is seeing his recruitment take off quickly and the 2024 safety is happy about the early attention.And definitely a little taken aback.“It’s been surprising but I got to be humble ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news