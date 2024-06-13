According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, University of South Carolina Deputy AD Chance Miller is set to become the next Athletic Director at Coastal Carolina. Miller has been employed at South Carolina since 2013 and was a big part of the state's NIL Law that was drafted earlier this year. He has a law degree from New York Law School.

He's served as Senior Deputy Athletic Director under Ray Tanner since 2019 and oversaw many of the day to day operations of the Athletic Department. Prior to his arrival in Columbia Miller worked for the enforcement staff of the NCAA and he played an integral role in maintaining compliance with the University.

Miller beat out several other candidates for the Coastal Carolina position and will get his opportunity to head up a department after years of showing potential in his Deputy role.