South Carolina shut down Texas for a 62-34 win to advance to its third Final Four in the last six tournaments.

South Carolina got double-digit scoring from five players and dominated the undersized Longhorns. Texas shot just 23% and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. The matchup between Aliyah Boston and Charli Collier, two of the nation's best centers, was dominated by Boston. Boston had 10 points and eight rebounds, and held Collier to just four points, more than 15 below her season average.

South Carolina never trailed in the game, but was on the ropes following a 9-0 Texas run in the third quarter. South Carolina answered with a 13-3 run to finish the quarter, and then dominated the fourth quarter to win in a blowout, scoring 23 of the final 26 points in the game.

