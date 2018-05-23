GamecockCentral.com

All of the University of South Carolina’s countable intercollegiate sports posted a multi-year score of 950 or better for the seventh-consecutive year, according to the Academic Progress Rate (APR) statistics that were released today.

“Our student-athletes work extremely hard in the classroom to reach their academic goals,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “These APR numbers are indicative of the commitment our student-athletes share to reach graduation. I am extremely grateful for our academic support staff and coaches for their efforts in making success in the classroom a priority.”

Nine sports scored a perfect single-year score (1000) for the 2016-17 campaign (Women’s Golf, Women’s Soccer, Softball, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Tennis, Cross Country, Volleyball, and Beach Volleyball).

Men’s Basketball led the pack in single-year improvements with a jump of 71 points from 909 in 2015-16 to 980 for the 2016-17 academic year. Men’s Tennis, Women’s Cross Country, and Volleyball all registered a perfect single-year score for the fourth straight year.

An impressive six teams were recognized by the NCAA for earning multiyear Academic Progress Rates in the top 10 percent of all squads in each sport.

“Sustaining academic excellence is a true testament to our student-athletes. Their tireless work ethic, both in and out of their sport, is reflected in our APR numbers as well as our overall success as an athletic department,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director for Academics and Student Development Maria Hickman.

The APR is a point system based on scholarship student-athletes’ eligibility and retention for a pre-determined four-year time period. NCAA sports falling below the established point Multi-Year cutoff (930) may be subject to penalties including scholarship reductions.

For purposes of APR reporting, beginning with the 2014-2015 cohort, indoor & outdoor track & field teams are combined.

The data released on Wednesday includes the scholarship student-athletes on rosters from the 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17 academic years.

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS