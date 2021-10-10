South Carolina 'always been a dream school' for 2024 commitment

The Georgia infielder always had hopes growing up of being able to commit and play baseball in Columbia, and now he has the chance.

In the end, South Carolina was always where Tate Sirmans wanted to end up.

“I love everything about the school. It’s always been a dream school because of the campus, the environment; the football games are crazy,” he said. “The coaches were all very friendly and fun. During the camp we went in there and played ping pong and basketball. South Carolina was just the school I wanted to go. They’re number one.”

Sirmans, who was recruited by the Gamecocks’ previous assistants in Skylar Meade and Trip Couch, came to the August camp with it being the first real opportunity to spend time with new recruiting coordinator Chad Caillet.

Caillet and the young prospect were able to really bond during Sirmans’ time in Columbia and it really helped put the Gamecocks over the edge.

“During the camp, me and him just bonded. He just sat at third for me whenever we were doing infield,” he said. “When we were hitting and fielding ground balls he just sat over at third with me and talked for a while. We talked for the whole time and bonded and formed a relationship right there.”

PerfectGame considers Sirmans, a right-handed hitter, the No. 95 prospect nationally for his class and the 11th-best prospect in the state of Georgia.

A two-sport athlete at Lowndes (Ga.) High School, Sirmans thinks he brings a lot of power to the plate and can help impact a lineup wherever he plays with him saying the Gamecocks have compared him to Braylen Wimmer during the recruitment process.

“They compared me to the second baseman they have now and said he’s projected to be top five rounder in the draft. They compared me to him,” he said. “Power, I had really good numbers at the camp. I think I was second in everything we did at the camp next to a 16 or 17 year old. They said they liked the explosiveness due to my numbers.”

Sirmans is one of six commitments already for the Gamecocks’ 2024 class, the fifth top 500 prospect in it.

So far the Gamecocks have two in-state commitments—Carson Messina and Beau Hollins—and Sirmans can’t wait to get up to Columbia in a few years and play for what he considers his dream school.

“Ever since I was a kid I was dreaming about going there,” he said. “I’d been keeping up with all the stuff going on there and wanting to go there since I was little. “