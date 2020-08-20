GamecockCentral - South Carolina announces capacity for football games this season

All University of South Carolina Athletics fall sports home events will be allowed to have spectators in a reduced seating capacity after the South Carolina Department of Commerce approved the Gamecock Athletics' Department plan for seating at its football, soccer and volleyball facilities.

At Williams-Brice Stadium, capacity will be reduced to approximately 20,000 available seats.

Per South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's Executive Order of July 29, 2020, stadiums and athletics venues were permitted to open and exceed the order's guidelines if the department "can satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce."

Gamecock home athletics events will have reduced capacities based on the Sporting Event Exemption plan that was submitted by the Athletics Department and approved by the Department of Commerce.

Reduced capacity seating plans were also approved for Eugene E. Stone III Stadium for men's and women's soccer at approximately 675 seats, as well as the Carolina Volleyball Center at approximately 200 seats.