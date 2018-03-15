GamecockCentral.com

The University of South Carolina football team continues to build its future non-conference football schedules, with several games against Sun Belt Conference opponents announced today.

The Gamecocks have agreed to a three-game series with Appalachian State University. The Mountaineers will come to Columbia and Williams-Brice Stadium on November 9, 2019, with the Gamecocks making a return trip to Boone, N.C., on September 20, 2025. An additional game is scheduled for Columbia at a date to be determined during the 2027 season.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series with App State by an 8-1 count, with all nine games taking place in Columbia between 1972 and 1988.

The football series with App State is part of a larger agreement between the two schools that also includes a six-year series in baseball that will alternate venues between Charlotte and Columbia.

The Gamecocks have also scheduled non-conference home games with Troy and Georgia State. Carolina will host Troy on September 25, 2021, while former Gamecock assistant coach Shawn Elliott will bring the Panthers of Georgia State to Williams-Brice Stadium on September 3, 2022.

South Carolina owns a 3-0 record against the Trojans, with wins in 2004, 2005 and 2010. Carolina and Georgia State have never met on the gridiron.

