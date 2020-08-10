The campaign is based on three factors - Reinvest. Reward. Refund. Gamecock Athletics has put in place the fan-friendly pledge that any season ticket holder who would like a refund of their 2020-21 season tickets and any ticket-related expenses due to fears of COVID-19 can receive one while retaining their right to renew those tickets in 2021-22.

While no final decisions have been made about the attendance capacity or seat assignments for the 2020 football season, the rollout allows season ticket purchasers to understand their options ahead of any upcoming deadlines.

University of South Carolina Athletics launched its "Reinvest for Success" campaign, which aims to encourage season ticket holders to help the department continue to provide student-athletes a championship-level experience despite the revenue shortfalls expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the department is also asking its donors to consider several options to reinvest those monies into a tax-deductible donation to the Athletics COVID-19 Resilience Fund, which will allow the department to continue providing opportunities for student-athletes during a year in which over 40 percent of the department's revenue is at risk due to ticketing limitations brought on by COVID-19.

Donors participating in one of the reinvest options will be rewarded with increased priority points, future account credits and a series of once-in-a-lifetime experiences based on donation level.

"We know our fans are facing a lot of uncertainty in how this pandemic is impacting all aspects of their lives and livelihoods," said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "Gamecock fans are a big part of our programs, and we want to be as accommodating to them as possible. At the same time, their support of our student-athletes is more important than ever. Over the last few months we have been focused on the well-being of our student-athletes and ensuring the future well-being of all of our programs. We hope that any of our fans who are financially able will join us in sustaining our programs and providing them a foundation on which to build future successes."

Options for football season ticket refunds include a full refund for ticket charges for the 2020 season or a rollover of those charges to tickets purchased for the 2021 season, as well as turning refundable monies into a tax-deductible gift.

Donors willing to donate back football season ticket-related monies will have the opportunity to enjoy a series of once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as an invitation to a special dining experience on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Season ticket holders are asked to make a decision by August 20th regarding their interest to opt out of purchasing tickets to allow the department to execute their selected option and forecast potential demand for attendance with limited seating capacity.

Those opting out of purchasing tickets for the 2020 football season are also eligible for a full or partial refund of their Gamecock Club dues, but can choose from the following "Reinvest" options to donate their membership contributions:

Forever Loyal: Leaves the entire 2020 donation with the Gamecock Club in exchange for quadruple the number of priority points allotted for that donation and a one-level increase in Gamecock Club seat selections for the 2020-21 seasons. This option gives donors the right to keep/purchase all other season tickets (men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball) for the 2020-21 athletics season.

Loyalty Discount: Leaves the entire 2020 donation with the Gamecock Club in exchange for a 20 percent credit applied to 2021 Gamecock Club renewal dues and triple the number of priority points allotted for donation. This option gives donors the right to keep/purchase all other season tickets (men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball) for the 2020-21 athletics season.

Donor's Choice: Donors have the option to choose the amount that they would like to donate. Ability to retain men's basketball, women's basketball and baseball tickets with Donor's Choice plan requires 10% of membership, per sport, paid toward 2020 Gamecock Club membership. Remaining membership donation can be applied towards 2021 Gamecock Club renewal dues or as a refund.

Roll Over: Applies entire 2020 Gamecock Club donation to 2021 Gamecock Club renewal and a 1.5X bonus of priority points allotted for entire roll over amount.

Any donor who does not select seats for the 2020 football season or opt into a reinvestment or refund plan will have until December 31, 2020 to notify the department of their intentions. In the absence of any communication from the donor, ticket-related football funds will be credited towards 2021 football items while 2020 Gamecock Club funds will be retained as a donation. For complete information on the Reinvest for Success Campaign, please visit its website at https://thegamecockclub.com/2020football/.