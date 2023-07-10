SEC Media Days begin in exactly one week in Nashville, and the full list of atendees is out. Each school is allowed to bring three players along with their head coach, and the Gamecocks will be bringing a mixed bag to the table.

South Carolina announced on Monday that it will be sending quarterback Spencer Rattler, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and punter Kai Kroeger to the event.

Rattler is entering his second and likely final season with the program, and this will be his first trip to Media Days after he was not selected last year. He finished last season with 3,026 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions but turned it on late with 10 of those touchdowns coming in the last three games. He is one of five quarterbacks who will be in Nashville.

Also making his first SEC Media Days appearance will be Hemingway, the defensive lineman who had 33 tackles and four sacks last season. It is the second consecutive year South Carolina has had a defensive lineman at SEC Media Days after Zacch Pickens earned the nod in 2022. The incoming senior was a Second Team All-SEC player last season, and is the key returner up front for Clayton White's defense.

Representing special teams will be Kroeger, the only designated special teams player any of the 14 teams will send to Nashville. Kreoger averaged 46.1 yards on his 58 punts last season, hitting a long of 79 yards against Georgia State and sticking 29 of them inside the 10-yard-line. He has also made his name as a passer, completing all six of his career attempts with three touchdowns.

SEC Media Days run July 17-20, with South Carolina's turn coming on the final day alongside Ole Miss and Tenessee. All three players as well as Shane Beamer will speak.

