Fall ball is in the rearview mirror, and it is time to look ahead to spring.

South Carolina baseball officially unveiled its full non-conference schedule, with Opening Day at Founders park set for Feb. 16 against Miami-Ohio.

Mark Kingston's team will open their season with three games against the Redhawks, followed by two home mid-week games against Winthrop and Queens on Tuesday and Wednesday the following week The Winthrop game is one of two midweeks against the Eagles, with the return trip to Rock Hill coming on May 7.

After that South Carolina will host the Belmont Bruins for three games in Columbia. Belmont went 27-33 last year and 10-17 in conference play and will be the final weekend tune-up before the annual centerpiece event on the non-conference slate.

A Feb. 27 home midweek against Garnder-Webb will lead into the annual series against Clemson Mar. 1-3, a weekend the Gamecocks took two out of three games in last year after rebounding from a Friday night road loss. This year the Friday night opener will be at Founders Park, with Saturday’s neutral site contest coming at Segra Park in Columbia before the Sunday series finale at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

After Clemson the Gamecocks will play their final weekend series of non-conference play against Longwood at Founders Park, before a Mar. 12 midweek against Georgia State in Augusta leads into the SEC-opening series Mar. 15-17 at Ole Miss.

Other midweek trips include a jaunt to Fluor Field in Greenville to meet USC Upstate on Mar. 19, an extension of the annual series against North Carolina in Charlotte on Apr. 9, and a trek out to Charleston to face The Citadel on Apr. 16. The home midweeks on the rest of the schedule are Citadel (Mar. 5), Davidson (Mar. 6), Presbyterian (Mar. 26), Georgia Southern (Apr. 3), East Tennessee state (May 1)



