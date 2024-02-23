It started quickly, ground to a halt and sped up again.

South Carolina baseball plated four quick runs in its series-opener against Belmont before a 2 hour, 24 minute weather delay in the third inning killed the momentum. It knocked Eli Jones after he retired nine out of 10 batters to start, and forced South Carolina’s bullpen to answer the bell again after covering nine innings in two midweeks.

Once again it found the juice, winning 8-1 to stay undefeated on the season.

It was a day for transfers offensively, specifically former Vanderbilt infielders. Parker Noland got the ball rolling in the second inning with his first home run as a Gamecock on a two-run laser out to right field. South Carolina (6-0) tacked on two more runs in the first inning on a Dylan Brewer two-run single, giving Jones a four-run cushion in the first two innings for the second week in a row.

Last week he had the opportunity to carry it all the way through six innings, but this time with the same stuff weather stopped him in his tracks. He struck out the side in the second inning and fired a 1-2-3 third inning on 10 pitches before a lightning strike within eight miles of the stadium halted play in the bottom of the third.

"While he wsa in there I thought he was as good as I've seen him," Mark Kingston said about Jones. "Extremely sharp. Three innings on 37 pitches, that's ridiculous. He was extremely sharp, and that was great to see."

When action finally resumed, Gavin Casas picked up right where Noland left off. With two on and two outs in the third, he nearly matched the feat of an initial home run on the year, but had to settle for a fence-scraper off the chain link fence in left field. It gave the home club a 6-0 advantage, and paved the way for true freshman Tyler Pitzer.

"He works really hard," Kingston said about Casas. "We kept giving him shots to show he can re-capture what he had last year. It was really good to see. I thought that was a big blow for us coming out of the delay to get to six runs instead of four, it kind of gave us a cushion."

Pitzer threw a scoreless inning in South Carolina’s combined no-hitter against Miami (Ohio) and another in the midweek victory over Queens, but took it to another level on Friday. He covered his team’s bullpen for the rest of the weekend by delivering the night all the way through to the seventh, firing three innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts.

Just as he flashed with three strikeouts on Wednesday, his fastball touching around 90 MPH played well off a breaking ball sliding in at around 78-79 MPH, freezing hitters with three of his five punchouts of the looking variety.

"These kids need to grow," Kingston said. "And they need to have situations where it's not just easy. It's not an easy intersquad, it's a tough game on a Friday night under the lights where they're battling."

Tyler Dean and Joey Wittig cleaned up the final nine outs as the Gamecocks held an opponent to four runs or fewer for the sixth game in a row.

Game two of the series will start at 2 p.m. Saturday with Dylan Eskew on the mound for South Carolina.

