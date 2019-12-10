The veteran SEC play-caller will be charged with fixing a South Carolina offense that struggled in 2019, got worse as the season progressed, and averaged just 22.4 points and 372 yards per game.

The school's board of trustees approved a two-year contract worth $1.2 million per year during a conference call Tuesday afternoon. The contract runs through December 2021.

South Carolina has officially hired Mike Bobo as its new offensive coordinator.

A veteran playcaller, the former Georgia quarterback spent the last five seasons at CSU, going 28-35 before the two parties reached a mutual separation agreement to end his tenure earlier last week.

Bobo, 45, has plenty of ties to the current South Carolina staff. Muschamp and his new offensive coordinator were teammates at UGA in the 90s. Bobo coached with both current South Carolina wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon and running backs coach Thomas Brown.

McClendon served as the Gamecocks' playcaller for the last two seasons, but was stripped of those duties following a disappointing 2019 campaign from the Gamecocks offense.

Prior to his time at CSU, Bobo spent 14 seasons at Georgia, the last eight as the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The 2012 Broyles Award finalist held the offensive coordinator spot for 107 games with the Bulldogs, averaging 33.8 points per game and 399.92 yards per game.