It seems like the Gamecocks are set to go bowling the day after Christmas.

The Gamecocks will play UAB in the Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 26 at noon. The SEC announced the conference's bowl affiliations while Stadium's Brett McMurphy announced UAB has also accepted a bid to play in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The Blazers are 6-3 this season and fresh off a Conference USA championship.

The Gamecocks have been back on campus the last week preparing for a potential bowl game and will have a week's worth of practice before traveling to Tampa, Florida for the game.