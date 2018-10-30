The Gamecocks (4-3, 3-3 SEC) picked up win No.4 Saturday, a 27-24 win over Tennessee and with UT Chattanooga and a makeup game to be determined, it's looking more and more likely they'll be playing in a bowl this year so GamecockCentral looked at a few projections.

It's getting late in the year, which means teams are inching toward their sixth wins, and South Carolina's definitely in the hunt to make a bowl this year.

Right now, ESPN's FPI has South Carolina as favorites in one more game this year, against Chattanooga, and a scheduled makeup game against a beatable opponent will likely mean a sixth win and bowl eligibility.

That total, if they lose their remaining games, would put them in the Birmingham, Independence or Liberty Bowl track.

A seventh win over either Ole Miss, Florida or Clemson could mean getting into Belk Bowl or the TaxSlayer Bowl, which two national outlets have the Gamecocks at right now.

The Belk Bowl, which is played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, could be hesitant to pick South Carolina, which opens next season in the stadium against North Carolina.

Right now the majority of outlets have the Gamecocks in that lower tier of bowls, which would be played likely against a Big 12 team.

Below is a list of national media outlets and where they have the Gamecocks playing this season.

Sporting News—Belk Bowl vs. Virginia, Dec. 29

CBS—Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech, Dec. 31

ESPN Kyle Bonagura—Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech, Dec. 31

ESPN Mitch Sherman—TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Purdue, Dec. 31

SI—Belk Bowl vs. NC State, Dec. 29

SDS—Liberty Bowl vs. Iowa State, Dec. 31