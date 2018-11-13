The Gamecocks (5-4, 4-4 SEC) lost to Florida this weekend and, based on a few national projections this week, are primarily vying for two different bowls as the season whittles to an end.

As the season winds down and the Gamecocks' chances for wins shrink, the bowl picture gets a little bit clearer.

South Carolina currently sits at five wins with likely wins against UT-Chattanooga and Akron still on the schedule. An upset over No. 2 Clemson could vault them to eight wins.

That means the Gamecocks are likely out of traveling to Shreveport, Louisiana or Birmingham, Alabama for their postseason game, but could be going to a couple different locations depending on how the season finishes.

The two primary bowls in this week's projections are the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. A few outlets are throwing out some other alternatives.

The Gamecocks could also end up in the Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tennessee) or a few others like the Independence in Shreveport, although that could go to a non-SEC team this year with the conference potentially not having enough bowl eligible teams.

Charlotte, North Carolina's Belk Bowl is also an option, although since South Carolina opens the season at Bank of America Stadium next year, they likely won't be playing that close to home in December.

The Gamecocks will know more as the season finishes up, as other teams win or lose and bowl games slowly start to fall into place.

Regardless of where they end up, South Carolina’s opponent likely will be a Big 10, Big 12 or ACC team.

Bowl Projections

Sporting News: Walk On's Independence Bowl vs. Miami (Fla.) (Dec. 27)

CBS: Liberty Bowl vs. Baylor (Dec. 31)

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Liberty Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Dec. 31)

ESPN (Mitch Sherman): TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Dec. 31)

Sports Illustrated: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Michigan State (Dec. 29)

Saturday Down South: Music City Bowl vs. Virginia (Dec. 28)

SB Nation: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Northwestern (Dec. 31)