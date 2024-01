After bringing former Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford into the program via the transfer portal Tuesday morning, Shane Beamer's team brought in another player with former Florida Atlantic offensive guard Kamaar Ball announcing his future with South Carolina football on social media.

Bell started his collegiate career at Auburn before transferring to Florida Atlantic prior to the 2021 season, where he immedietely became a fixture on the offensive line. He started all 12 games at guard for the Owls in 2023 and nine the season prior. He will be one of the more experienced interior linemen for the Gamecocks, a team which started true freshman Trovon Baugh at right guard in 10 games last season.

He is the second offensive lineman to join the program in the transfer portal since the calendar flipped to 2024, along with former North Carolina Central lineman Torcelli Simpkins.

***********************************************************************

