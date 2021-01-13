It might look a little different than in year's past, but the annual baseball rivalry against Clemson is tentatively set for the second week of the season on the weekend.

Clemson released its 2021 baseball schedule Wednesday with the series against the Gamecocks scheduled to start Feb. 26 in Clemson.

The Saturday game, Feb. 27, would be at Fluor Field in Greenville with Sunday's game (Feb. 28) scheduled to be at Founders Park.

Mark Kingston said on the Baseball America podcast recently both programs wanted to play this series, citing how important it was for fans, and said the two teams would have played midweek games if they couldn't get a game together on a weekend.

The Gamecocks haven't released their schedule just yet, but Kendall Rogers reported the SEC athletic directors voted to keep the schedule the same as in years past.

South Carolina and Clemson haven't played this academic year yet with the only scheduled game—a men's hoops game against the Tigers—postponed due to COVID.