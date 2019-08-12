@GamecockCentral

South Carolina Athletics introduced today the Gamecock GO Pass, an all-sport subscription-based plan similar to popular online streaming services that allows fans to attend an unlimited number of home games across all sports for only $25 per month.

The mobile-only pass will assign seats prior to the game with those seat locations changing each game."Gamecock fans are the best in the nation with a history of passionate support," South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. "No school in the nation has the fan support for all of its sports like we do at Carolina. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff appreciate the tremendous home advantage our fans give us, and the Gamecock GO Pass is an opportunity to grow that support."

The all-sport subscription pass is the first of its kind in the SEC with only one other program in the Power 5 conferences offering a similar product for all fans. The popularity of subscription tickets began in 2015 with Major League Baseball and has since become a popular product for a majority of those teams.

The Gamecock GO Pass is $25 per month with a 12-month commitment, or fans can make a one-time payment of $300.

All regular-season home events are included, however, tickets are not available in sellout scenarios.

Other features of the Gamecock GO Pass include "Sit With Friends," guest tickets and gameday seat upgrades.

The "Sit With Friends" feature allows fans to link their passes in order to sit together at their selected games. Guest tickets provides the opportunity to purchase at face value extra tickets to a game with those seats located with the Gamecock GO Pass seats. Should fans want to improve their assigned seat location, upgrades are available for purchase on game day.

"We are always looking at ways to make it more convenient and affordable for Gamecock fans to attend our home events," Tanner said. "The Gamecock GO Pass is the most cost-effective, user-friendly way for any fan to support our student-athletes at most, if not all, of our sports' home games."

The Gamecock GO Pass is on sale now. For more information, visit ItsGreatToBeAGamecock.com/GO.

Other ticket packages for Gamecock Football are still available, including a limited number of season tickets, flex plans, single-game tickets and group tickets.

Information on tickets for all sports is available at GamecocksOnline.com/Tickets.