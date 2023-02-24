KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dawn Staley has talked about soaking in this season at every turn. The final go-around for a decorated senior class, one that has been to the Final Four in every completed season it has played and is hunting down a second National Championship.

“You can’t recreate this,” Staley said on Wednesday. “This is an experienced basketball team. The core of this team basically came in together wanting just to win. Obviously they have goals and individual goals and they want to do extremely well, but the ultimate goal is to win.”

One day later, her team created another real estate problem in the trophy case.

South Carolina beat Tennessee 73-60 at Thompson-Boling Arena, clinching the program’s seventh regular season SEC championship in program history and securing back-to-back titles for the first time since the team won four in a row from 2014-2017.

“You’re not in this position a whole lot in our league because it’s so very competitive,” Staley said. “When you’re here, you want to control your own destiny.”

Even for a senior class that has won everything — and is trying to win everything again — playing in the middle of the unquestioned premier program in the sport, nights like Thursday are still fleeting. Going into Knoxville — a place the Gamecocks had never won in before Staley arrived and have now emerged victorious from in four of their last seven trips — to clinch a championship is rare.

No matter how much you win, how second-nature the success comes and how expected the results might be, a conference championship is another accolade for Staley to savor.

And of all people it was Kierra Fletcher — the transfer from Georgia Tech who has never been through these moments — who was the catalyst behind the clinch.

“Fletcher changed the game,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “Going into the game the one comment I said was we don’t need a non-shooter to become a shooter for South Carolina. Obviously she hit a couple 3s, knocked down jumpers and put points on the board when they needed them.”

Fletcher scored a season-high 15 points, knocking down a key 3-pointer in each of South Carolina’s two longest runs of the game to help erase an early 26-16 hole and grow the lead as large as 18 at one point.

Coming into the game she had only knocked down two 3-pointers in over 400 minutes all season, but she found the hot hand just in time to power the Gamecocks over the hump in a difficult road environment.

Those seniors Staley is trying to bask in every last moment of had their moments, of course. Zia Cooke had a virtuoso 19-point performance and nailed three key triples. Aliyah Boston only scored 11 points, but impacted everything defensively as a team-high +21 in 33 minutes of action. Beal had her own 11 points.

“Aliyah is a high-level IQ basketball player,” Staley said. “She makes the right basketball play. It doesn’t mean that she’s always going to have the production that she normally has because she is going to just play within how we need her to play, and that makes her pretty special. She just wants to win.”

The term “special” is appropriate both for Boston and the night. It was not South Carolina’s final goal for the season, not by a longshot. There are bigger battles coming, and soon.

On Sunday the Gamecocks will have a chance to clinch the regular season title outright — LSU could still claim a share of it if it beats Mississippi State and South Carolina loses to Georgia — on senior day. Five days later the SEC Tournament will start, and two days after that the goal is to cut down a net in Greenville as conference tournament champions. The ultimate cauldron for this group will start a week after that in the NCAA Tournament

But when the buzzer sounded, South Carolina ticked off its first goal. It made sure there will be at least one tangible championship from this season, regardless of what happens here. It completed a perfect 14-0 record on the road.

It gave Staley, Fletcher and the rest of what is quickly becoming one of the greatest sports teams in school history another one of those moments to savor.

“I haven’t really been in a position to win a conference championship regular season or a conference tournament,” Fletcher said. “A lot of this is going to be new for me. I’m definitely savoring it. It’s going to be a rollercoaster; I’m super excited.”



