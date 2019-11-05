While the South Carolina football team doesn't release an updated depth chart each week, Gamecock Central will do its best to update our own projected depth chart based on the Gamecocks' injury news, playing time trends in the most recent game, public information from Tuesday press conferences, and behind-the-scenes info we've gathered.

Below is Gamecock Central's projected depth chart for the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Appalachian State

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr.

7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.

81 Jay Urich - RsSo.

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot)

NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.

RUNNING BACK

5 Rico Dowdle - Sr.

4 Tavien Feaster - Sr. (QUESTIONABLE - groin)

34 Mon Denson - RsSr.

14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsFr.

20 Kevin Harris - Fr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsSr. (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

NOTES: Rico Dowdle returns to action, but Tavien Feaster could be out this week. Deshaun Fenwick had a 100-yard night in his first action of the season against Vanderbilt.

WIDE RECEIVER (outside)

89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.

18 OrTre Smith - RsSo.

81 Jay Urich - RsSO.

WIDE RECEIVER (outside)

17 Xavier Legette - Fr.

83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.

WIDE RECEIVER (slot)

13 Shi Smith - Jr.

(6 Josh Vann - So. - OUT FOR THE SEASON - broken hand)

NOTES: Major changes here as the Gamecocks will be without Josh Vann, but get Shi Smith back in action at slot receiver. Xavier Legette also moves into a starting receiver role after getting the start last week.

LEFT TACKLE

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.

71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.

LEFT GUARD

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

CENTER

72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.

31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.

(70 Hank Manos - RsFr. - OUT - ankle)

RIGHT GUARD

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.

RIGHT TACKLE

79 Dylan Wonnum - So.

55 Jakai Moore - Fr.

(52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr. - OUT)

NOTES: South Carolina gets back a key starter on the offensive line in right tackle Dylan Wonnum.

TIGHT END

84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.

12 Trae Kenion - Fr.

OR

88 Will Register RsSo.

(Nick Muse - Fr. - OUT FOR SEASON - knee)

TIGHT END

31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.

82 KeShawn Toney - Fr.

NOTES: Nick Muse is out for the season meaning KeShawn Toney, Trae Kenion or Will Register will have to step up in his absence.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.

52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.

90 Rick Sandidge - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

95 Kobe Smith - Sr.

26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.

5 Keir Thomas - Sr.

BUCK

8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.

35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.

19 Brad Johnson - Jr.

NOTES: Both Keir Thomas and Brad Johnson finally return to action.

MIKE LINEBACKER

53 Ernest Jones - So.

42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.

WILL LINEBACKER

6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.

44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.

30 Damani Staley - Jr.

SAM LINEBACKER

44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.

40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.

NOTES: Damani Staley returns this week from turf toe.

SAFETY

7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.

10 R.J. Roderick - So.

24 Israel Mukuamu - So.

SAFETY

29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.

7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.

CORNERBACK

1 Jaycee Horn - So.

22 John Dixon - Fr.

CORNERBACK

24 Israel Mukuamu - So.

9 Cam Smith - Fr.

NICKEL

10 R.J. Roderick - So.

7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.

NOTES: No changes on the defensive back depth chart.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

43 Parker White - Jr.

48 Will Tommie - Sr.

PUNTER

20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.

85 Michael Almond - Sr.

DEEP SNAPPER

39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.

69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.

HOLDER

20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.

13 Shi Smith - Jr.

KICKOFF RETURNER

13 Shi Smith - Jr.

17 Xavier Legette - Fr.