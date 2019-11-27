South Carolina depth chart: Gamecocks vs. Clemson
Below is Gamecock Central's projected depth chart for the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson.
While the South Carolina football team doesn't release an updated depth chart each week, Gamecock Central will do its best to update our own projected depth chart based on the Gamecocks' injury news, playing time trends in the most recent game, public information from Tuesday press conferences, and behind-the-scenes info we've gathered.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off the first year plus get free Gamecocks gear! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
81 Jay Urich - RsSo.
(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot)
NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.
RUNNING BACK
5 Rico Dowdle - Sr.
OR
4 Tavien Feaster - Sr.
34 Mon Denson - RsSr.
20 Kevin Harris - Fr.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr.
NOTES: Senior running back Tavien Feaster returns to action this week and will likely maintain his role as a co-starter along with Rico Dowdle.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr. (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.
81 Jay Urich - RsSO.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
18 OrTre Smith - RsSo.
86 Chad Terrell - RsSo.
WIDE RECEIVER (slot)
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
35 Trey Adkins - RsFr.
(6 Josh Vann - So. - OUT FOR THE SEASON - broken hand)
NOTES: Senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards is questionable with a knee injury. If he can't go, then it seems likely that Chavis Dawkins will get the start in his place. The Gamecocks also get OrTre Smith back and he could factor into the WR rotation. Xavier Legette and Shi Smith are the other starters.
LEFT TACKLE
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.
OR
79 Dylan Wonnum - So.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
LEFT GUARD
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.
OR
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.
CENTER
72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
70 Hank Manos - RsFr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
79 Dylan Wonnum - So.
OR
55 Jakai Moore - Fr.
52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr - OUT
NOTES: The Gamecocks are looking at possibly making changes from the lineup they've used the last two games. Dylan Wonnum could move from right tackle to left tackle with freshman Jakai Moore getting the start at right tackle and Sadarius Hutcherson moving back inside to left guard.
TIGHT END
84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.
12 Trae Kenion - Fr.
(Nick Muse - Fr. - OUT FOR SEASON - knee)
TIGHT END
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
82 KeShawn Toney - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.
52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.
90 Rick Sandidge - So.
99 Jabari Ellis - RsJr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
95 Kobe Smith - Sr. (PROBABLE - ankle)
OR
5 Keir Thomas - Sr.
OR
26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.
OR
90 Rick Sandidge - So.
BUCK
8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.
35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.
19 Brad Johnson - Jr.
NOTES: No real changes to the depth chart, but Kobe Smith is dealing with an ankle injury and could be limited or out.
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.
WILL LINEBACKER
6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
30 Damani Staley - Jr.
SAM LINEBACKER
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the linebacker depth chart.
SAFETY
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
SAFETY
29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - So.
22 John Dixon - Fr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
9 Cam Smith - Fr.
NICKEL
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
NOTES: No changes on the defensive back depth chart.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
48 Will Tommie - Sr.
PUNTER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
85 Michael Almond - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.
69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.
HOLDER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
1 Jaycee Horn - So.
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
KICKOFF RETURNER
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
NOTES: Jaycee Horn moved into the top punt return role against A&M and Xavier Legette has taken over as the Gamecocks' top kickoff returner.