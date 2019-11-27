While the South Carolina football team doesn't release an updated depth chart each week, Gamecock Central will do its best to update our own projected depth chart based on the Gamecocks' injury news, playing time trends in the most recent game, public information from Tuesday press conferences, and behind-the-scenes info we've gathered.

Below is Gamecock Central's projected depth chart for the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr.

7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.

81 Jay Urich - RsSo.

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot)

NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.

RUNNING BACK

5 Rico Dowdle - Sr.

OR

4 Tavien Feaster - Sr.

34 Mon Denson - RsSr.

20 Kevin Harris - Fr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsSr.

NOTES: Senior running back Tavien Feaster returns to action this week and will likely maintain his role as a co-starter along with Rico Dowdle.

WIDE RECEIVER (outside)

89 Bryan Edwards - Sr. (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.

81 Jay Urich - RsSO.

WIDE RECEIVER (outside)

17 Xavier Legette - Fr.

18 OrTre Smith - RsSo.

86 Chad Terrell - RsSo.

WIDE RECEIVER (slot)

13 Shi Smith - Jr.

7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.

35 Trey Adkins - RsFr.

(6 Josh Vann - So. - OUT FOR THE SEASON - broken hand)

NOTES: Senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards is questionable with a knee injury. If he can't go, then it seems likely that Chavis Dawkins will get the start in his place. The Gamecocks also get OrTre Smith back and he could factor into the WR rotation. Xavier Legette and Shi Smith are the other starters.

LEFT TACKLE

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.

OR

79 Dylan Wonnum - So.

71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.

LEFT GUARD

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.

OR

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.

CENTER

72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.

31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.

70 Hank Manos - RsFr.

RIGHT GUARD

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.

RIGHT TACKLE

79 Dylan Wonnum - So.

OR

55 Jakai Moore - Fr.

52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr - OUT

NOTES: The Gamecocks are looking at possibly making changes from the lineup they've used the last two games. Dylan Wonnum could move from right tackle to left tackle with freshman Jakai Moore getting the start at right tackle and Sadarius Hutcherson moving back inside to left guard.

TIGHT END

84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.

12 Trae Kenion - Fr.

(Nick Muse - Fr. - OUT FOR SEASON - knee)

TIGHT END

31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.

82 KeShawn Toney - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.

52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.

90 Rick Sandidge - So.

99 Jabari Ellis - RsJr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

95 Kobe Smith - Sr. (PROBABLE - ankle)

OR

5 Keir Thomas - Sr.

OR

26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.

OR

90 Rick Sandidge - So.

BUCK

8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.

35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.

19 Brad Johnson - Jr.

NOTES: No real changes to the depth chart, but Kobe Smith is dealing with an ankle injury and could be limited or out.

MIKE LINEBACKER

53 Ernest Jones - So.

42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.

WILL LINEBACKER

6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.

44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.

30 Damani Staley - Jr.

SAM LINEBACKER

44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.

40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the linebacker depth chart.

SAFETY

10 R.J. Roderick - So.

7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.

24 Israel Mukuamu - So.

SAFETY

29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.

7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.

CORNERBACK

1 Jaycee Horn - So.

22 John Dixon - Fr.

CORNERBACK

24 Israel Mukuamu - So.

9 Cam Smith - Fr.

NICKEL

7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.

10 R.J. Roderick - So.

NOTES: No changes on the defensive back depth chart.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

43 Parker White - Jr.

48 Will Tommie - Sr.

PUNTER

20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.

85 Michael Almond - Sr.

DEEP SNAPPER

39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.

69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.

HOLDER

20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

1 Jaycee Horn - So.

13 Shi Smith - Jr.

KICKOFF RETURNER

17 Xavier Legette - Fr.

13 Shi Smith - Jr.

NOTES: Jaycee Horn moved into the top punt return role against A&M and Xavier Legette has taken over as the Gamecocks' top kickoff returner.