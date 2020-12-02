Unlike under head coach Will Muschamp, the Gamecocks do release an updated depth chart under interim coach Mike Bobo, so we're now using that chart as our base, though we've updated it with the injury news that has come out since it was released.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

4 Luke Doty - Fr.

15 Collin Hill - RsSr.

3 Ryan Hilinski - So.

NOTES: After making his first career start last week, Doty is officially listed at the top of this week's depth chart at QB.

RUNNING BACK

20 Kevin Harris - So.

25 Rashad Amos - Fr.

11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.

OUT - 14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr. (COVID)

NOTES: South Carolina will be without Fenwick again due to COVID. Amos, a freshman, played his most extensive action on Saturday and should be the second back this week too, though White, who is playing on all three phases, also could go in.

WIDE RECEIVER

13 Shi Smith - So.

5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.

WIDE RECEIVER

81 Jalen Brooks - Jr.

84 Rico Powers - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

6 Josh Vann - Jr.

89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr.

NOTES: It appears the Gamecocks will get Smith back this week, which should be a huge boost to the offense. Brooks and Vann are the likely starters with him, though Caldwell played a ton last week with Smith out.

LEFT TACKLE

55 Jakai Moore - RsFr.

75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr.

LEFT GUARD

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr.

68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo.

CENTER

71 Eric Douglas - RsJr.

70 Hank Manos - RsSo.

RIGHT GUARD

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr.

RIGHT TACKLE

79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.

52 Jaylen Nichols - So.

NOTES: Moore and Turnetine continue to rotate at left tackle but Moore is again listed as the starter. Nichols has gotten nearly zero snaps this season, but has come on some in practice this week and could get a look, according to Bobo.

TIGHT END

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

23 Jaheim Bell - Fr.

TIGHT END

88 Will Register - RsJr.

12 Traevon Kenion - RsFr.

OUT - 80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr. (ankle)

NOTES: Both Bell and Kenion have climbed the depth chart as the season has progressed and as injuries have mounted to other guys.

FULLBACK

46 Adam Prentice - RsSr.

48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr.

OR

99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.

93 Joe Anderson RsFr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

6 Zacch Pickens - So.

94 M.J. Webb - RsJr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Jr.

BUCK

10 Rod Fitten - RsFr.

OR

3 Jordan Burch - Fr.

NOTES: The list of guys out might be longer than the list of guys in. Burch missed last week and could be out again too. Ellis can play inside or outside. Hemingway has been banged up but did play some last week. Joe Anderson also rotated in at end while Jordan Rhodes got in the mix at DT.

OUT - 5 Keir Thomas, 95 Alex Huntley, 52 J.J. Enagbare, 15 Aaron Sterling

MIKE LINEBACKER

32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr.

46 Noah Vincent - RsSo.

WILL LINEBACKER

30 Damani Staley - Sr.

41 Darryle Ware - Fr.

SAM LINEBACKER

41 Darryle Ware - Fr.

35 Eric Shaw - Fr.

OUT - 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle, 53 Ernest Jones, 44 Sherrod Greene, 19 Brad Johnson, 8 Jahmar Brown

NOTES: The number of linebackers that are out is shocking. Kaba and Staley should get the first go at it in the nickel package with walk-on freshman Ware as the third backer. There's virtually no depth behind them.

SAFETY

27 Jaylan Foster - Sr.

21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr.

SAFETY

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr.

CORNERBACK

22 John Dixon - So.

28 Darius Rush - RsSo.

CORNERBACK

9 Cam Smith - RsFr.

12 Joey Hunter - Fr.

NICKEL

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

27 Jaylan Foster - Sr.

DIME

27 Jaylan Foster - Sr.

11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.

NOTES: The secondary was hammered by opt-outs but these guys have settled in and held their own and played hard.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

43 Parker White - Jr.

98 Mitch Jeter - Fr.

PUNTER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

DEEP SNAPPER

59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr.

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

HOLDER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

KICKOFF RETURNER

11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.