While the South Carolina football team doesn't release an updated depth chart each week, Gamecock Central will do its best to update our own projected depth chart based on the Gamecocks' injury news, playing time trends in the most recent game, public information from Tuesday press conferences, and behind-the-scenes info we've gathered.

Below is Gamecock Central's projected depth chart for the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Texas A&M.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

15 Collin Hill - RsSr.

3 Ryan Hilinski - So.

4 Luke Doty - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.

RUNNING BACK

20 Kevin Harris - Fr.

14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr.

11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.

NOTES: No changes to the RB depth chart this week.

WIDE RECEIVER

13 Shi Smith - So.

4 Luke Doty - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

81 Jalen Brooks

OR

17 Xavier Legette - So.

84 Rico Powers - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

6 Josh Vann - Jr.

5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.

89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr.

NOTES: We're officially adding Jalen Brooks to the depth chart and based on what we saw vs. LSU and what we've heard this week, he could be in line for his first career SEC start. It appears that Brooks and Xavier Legette are playing the same position within the offense.

LEFT TACKLE

75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr.

55 Jakai Moore - RsFr.

LEFT GUARD

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr.

CENTER

71 Eric Douglas - RsJr.

74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr.

RIGHT GUARD

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo.

RIGHT TACKLE

79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.

77 Vershon Lee - Fr.

NOTES: It appears that South Carolina has settled on its best starting five with the group listed above. Wonnum would technically be the backup left tackle with Jakai Moore sliding in at right tackle if needed.

TIGHT END

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr.

TIGHT END

80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr. (Probable - ankle)

88 Will Register - RsJr.

NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart, but Mullins has been dealing with an ankle injury. Muschamp expects him to play but those tend to linger, so we'll see.

FULLBACK

46 Adam Prentice - RsSr.

48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.

91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

5 Keir Thomas - Sr.

6 Zacch Pickens - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Jr.

BUCK

52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr.

3 Jordan Burch - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the DL depth chart, but the Gamecocks do get highly recruited DT Alex Huntley back from injury.

MIKE LINEBACKER

53 Ernest Jones - So.

32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr.

(OUT - 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. - Out for season with knee injury)

WILL LINEBACKER

30 Damani Staley - Sr.

8 Jahmar Brown - So.

(OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - 4-6 wks with hip injury)

SAM LINEBACKER

19 Brad Johnson - RsJr.

NOTES: No changes to the LB depth chart.

SAFETY

10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.

OR

24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.

21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr.

SAFETY

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr.

CORNERBACK

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

9 Cam Smith - RsFr.

CORNERBACK

24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.

OR

22 John Dixon - So.

NICKEL

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

DIME

10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.

OR

8 Jahmar Brown - So.

NOTES: No changes to the secondary depth chart, but the Gamecocks do get Cam Smith back from injury this week.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

43 Parker White - Jr.

98 Mitch Jeter - Fr.

PUNTER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

DEEP SNAPPER

59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr.

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

HOLDER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

OR

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

KICKOFF RETURNER

13 Shi Smith - Sr.

17 Xavier Legette - So.

NOTES: No changes to special teams depth chart, but look for Parker White to take off kickoff duties this week.