Zia Cooke had a message for her teammates after practice the day before No. 1 South Carolina’s undefeated showdown against No. 3 LSU.

“She was like, ‘this is a big game, but let’s not change up who we are,’” Aliyah Boston said. “We took that going into this game, because we didn’t want to change up and start doing things we haven’t done all season because of the hype of this game.”

If there was any doubt before Sunday, Cooke’s statement rings louder than ever before.

South Carolina has nothing to change. It is the rest of the pack still chasing the nation’s clear-cut best team.

The Gamecocks blasted LSU 88-64 in front of a sold-out Colonial Life Arena, rocketing out to an 18-2 lead and leading for every single second after a Cooke bucket on the opening possession. South Carolina (25-0, 12-0 SEC) led by double-digits for the entire fourth quarter and in a game billed as one of the premier clashes of the regular season, Dawn Staley was able to empty her bench and get freshmen in the game for the final moments.

It was thunderous. It was unmistakable. It was as clear a message as a team can send in a regular season game.

LSU (23-1, 11-1 SEC) head coach Kim Mulkey received it, along with everyone else.

“I’ll give my utmost respect and comments about how good they are, how big they are, how tall they are, how talented they are,” Mulkey said. “It’s South Carolina, in my opinion, and everybody else.”

There was no one area to point to for South Carolina’s imposing performance. No towering bench scoring advantage, like the 37-0 clip last Sunday at UConn. No margin of +57 in the rebounding department like it had in a win over previously-ranked Arkansas, and Sunday did not feature an individual player taking over the game with 30 points akin to Cooke’s performance at Georgia.

In every phase of the game, for 40 minutes, South Carolina was leaps and better than its perceived closest competition. And it did it by — as Cooke said — doing everything it has all season.

Cooke and Boston led from the front, as they always do. The former scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting, and the latter physically overwhelmed Angel Reese in the head-to-head matchup between the likely top two candidates in the National Player of the Year race. On several occasions, Boston stonewalled Reese in the paint, either blocking her shot or forcing LSU into a backup action.

For three months, Reese has been able to do anything she wanted to opponents averaging 23.5 points and 15.8 rebounds per game.

Facing rotating coverage from Boston, Victaria Saxton and Kamilla Cardoso, she had 16 points — nine of which came in the fourth quarter after the outcome was decided — and only four rebounds.

“There’s not anyone in the country that produces like she produces on both sides of the basketball,” Dawn Staley said about Boston. “Nobody. As far as I’m concerned, and I’ve got no vote in it [National Player of the Year] besides my mouthpiece, she’s the best player in the country.”

Seeking a knockout punch down the stretch, Boston was involved with Staley herself deploying some of Cooke’s “don’t change'' philosophy by riding her hot hands from the season. The duo of Boston and Cardoso has been deadly for opponents all season, combining the 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-7 post players to shadow teams out of games. And Cardoso’s connection with Raven Johnson has been a focal point of Staley’s plans all season.

Boston, Johnson and Cardoso were on the floor together for the first time in the second half with 3:40 to go in the third quarter. At the time, South Carolina's lead was down to triple digits. By the end of the third quarter, the Gamecocks had nearly doubled the margin and obliterated any chance of a comeback.

“I think it started off with everybody just being aggressive,” guard Kierra Fletcher said. “Sharing the ball, passing up a good shot for a great shot and I think we pushed tempo really well from start to finish. I think we just played great, great, great team basketball.”

South Carolina obliterated LSU not with any unique curveballs or eye-popping alterations, but by turning to the exact same things it did against the likes of East Tennessee State and Charleston Southern. Playing its physical brand of basketball well enough into 21 fouls, 14 of which came against starters. Blocking shots, 10 of them to be exact for the squad still leading the nation in the category. Moving the ball around, with seven different players recording an assist.

By simply being the best team in the country, no matter what else surrounded the matchup on the floor or the pageantry of the day.

“The players that decided to come to South Carolina, they wanted this,” Staley said. “They want to be the best. They want to be the No. 1 team in the country. They want to win National Championships. And if you want that then there’s a lot of work that comes along with actually doing it, and they do it time and time again.”

After Sunday, there is no doubt they are the best, and will be ranked No. 1 team in the country.

It seems hard to best against them winning another National Championship, too.



