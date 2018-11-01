SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina will be down an offensive lineman this weekend traveling to Ole Miss.

Will Muschamp announced on his weekly call-in show that left guard Dennis Daley will miss Saturday's game with an ankle injury.

Daley left Saturday's 27-24 win over Tennessee 12 snaps into the game and was listed as doubtful earlier in the week and downgraded to fully out heading to Oxford for a matchup with the Rebels.

Muschamp said he's hopeful Daley will return next weekend against Florida.

Malik Young, who came in for Daley last weekend, will get his first start of the season. He'll start opposite Dylan Wonnum, who made his first career start at right guard against the Vols.

J.T. Ibe will miss his fourth-straight game with a knee injury and Nick Harvey is still in concussion protocol and will not play against the Rebels either. He's missed the last three games as well.

Eldridge Thompson and OrTre Smith have both undergone season-ending injuries earlier in the year and will not play the remainder of the year.