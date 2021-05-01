South Carolina fell to Ole Miss 7-3 in the first game of a double-header, losing the series.

Colin Burgess gave South Carolina the lead with a solo home run in the second inning, but it was the only mistake pitcher Doug Nikhazy made during the first six innings. Nikhazy cruised through the South Carolina lineup as the Gamecock offense stalled again.

Nikhazy allowed just three baserunners through six innings striking out three and not allowing a walk. He finally gave up a two-run double to George Calil in the seventh, but by then Ole Miss was comfortably ahead.

Brannon Jordan had a solid start, working around occasional control issues, but the Gamecocks needed him to be perfect. He gave up a home run and then walked in a run in the second, but kept South Carolina close until Ole Miss blew the game open in the fifth and sixth innings.

Jordan gave up a leadoff single in the fifth, but was on the verge of getting out of trouble with two outs and an 0-2 count on Hayden Dunhurst. Jordan couldn’t get the third strike, missing on the next two pitches and Dunhurst homered to right to give the Rebels a 4-1 lead.