 South Carolina fell to Ole Miss 7-3 in the first game of a double-header, losing the series.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 17:10:21 -0500') }} baseball Edit

South Carolina drops series to Ole Miss

Chris Wellbaum • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer
@ChrisWellbaum
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina fell to Ole Miss 7-3 in the first game of a double-header, losing the series.

Colin Burgess gave South Carolina the lead with a solo home run in the second inning, but it was the only mistake pitcher Doug Nikhazy made during the first six innings. Nikhazy cruised through the South Carolina lineup as the Gamecock offense stalled again.

Nikhazy allowed just three baserunners through six innings striking out three and not allowing a walk. He finally gave up a two-run double to George Calil in the seventh, but by then Ole Miss was comfortably ahead.

Brannon Jordan had a solid start, working around occasional control issues, but the Gamecocks needed him to be perfect. He gave up a home run and then walked in a run in the second, but kept South Carolina close until Ole Miss blew the game open in the fifth and sixth innings.

Jordan gave up a leadoff single in the fifth, but was on the verge of getting out of trouble with two outs and an 0-2 count on Hayden Dunhurst. Jordan couldn’t get the third strike, missing on the next two pitches and Dunhurst homered to right to give the Rebels a 4-1 lead.

Ole Miss added three runs off Andrew Peters in the sixth inning. TJ McCants doubled to lead off the inning. He moved to third after Josiah Sightler couldn’t make a sliding catch. Peters scored on a sac fly and then Jacob Gonzalez hit a two-run homer to make it 7-1 Ole Miss.

It marks the second straight series loss for South Carolina. The Gamecocks will try to salvage a win in the second game of the double-header at 7:30 pm Saturday night. Will Sanders (6-2, 2.70 ERA, 7 BB, 43 SO) will start for South Carolina.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3NvdXRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3NvdXRoLWNhcm9saW5hLWRyb3BzLXNlcmllcy10by1v bGUtbWlzcyIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZzb3V0aGNhcm9saW5hLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGc291dGgtY2Fyb2xpbmEtZHJvcHMtc2VyaWVzLXRvLW9sZS1taXNzJmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMxNDMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK