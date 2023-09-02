CHARLOTTE — It was a night of missed opportunities for South Carolina football.

A dropped pass from Antwane Wells Jr. on the first third down of the game. Just missing a sack on Drake Maye on a key second quarter third down. Failing to seize momentum after a successful surprise onside kick to open the second half. Scoring three points on three second half red zone possessions.

And on the whole, a night that started with brimming optimism crumbled into a blue sea of disappointment as North Carolina pulled away in the second half for a 31-17 victory in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Maye started his night just as he continued it, marching North Carolina (1-0) right down the field on its opening possession of the game. The Tar Heels drove 70 yards in under four minutes, capped off by Omarion Hampton’s first of two 1-yard touchdown runs in the game.

South Carolina (0-1) did find a quick response to the initial punch on its second possession, as Spencer Rattler completed two big plays to Xavier Legette — who finished with nine catches for a career-high 178 receiving yards — to move the ball into the red zone. Newly minted running back Dakereon Joyner punched in his first of two rushing scores, the second of which actually briefly gave Shane Beamer’s team a 14-10 advantage midway through the second quarter.

But from there, the offense dried up. An offensive line that struggled last season and was a major question mark coming into this year did nothing to alleviate concerns, failing to protect Rattler all game. A North Carolina defense that picked up just 16 sacks in 14 games all of last season took Rattler to the turf nine times, three on third downs to end possessions and another on first down to set a red zone opportunity behind the chains.

The inability to keep up offensively quickly spelled doom. Maye connected with Kobe Paysour for a 34-yard reception to give the Tar Heels a lead they never relinquished with 2:26 remaining in the first half. Maye ended his stellar evening 24-for-32 passing with 269 yards and two touchdown passes, working with the luxury of a pristine pocket Rattler never had. Maye did not get sacked all night, rarely even facing pressure as he had time to pick a South Carolina secondary missing star safety Nick Emmanwori apart all evening.

The biggest momentum swing after South Carolina recovered a surprise onside kick to open the second half, but only gained six yards on the ensuing four plays and squandered the opportunity. Six plays later Hampton walked into the end zone again, and a chance to tie or take the lead quickly swung into a double-digit North Carolina advantage.

By the time something positive happened for the Gamecocks they were already down 31-14, but the defense found a little life late in the third quarter. O’Donnell Fortune and Kajuan Banks intercepted Maye on consecutive possessions to give the offense a chance to get back into the game, but a pair of red zone possessions yielded just three points with a key third down intentional grounding call thwarting the latter series.

South Carolina will open the home portion of its schedule next Saturday at 7:30 PM E.T. against Furman.

