"Akron is a quality opponent and someone that we have to be prepared to play,” said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp. “They’ve been to a bowl game two of the last three years. I’ve known Coach Bowden for many years and know that he’ll have his team ready to play.”

The University of South Carolina and the University of Akron have agreed to play a football game on Dec. 1, 2018 at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium. The game replaces the Sept. 15 contest vs. Marshall University, which was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

Akron is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Mid-American Conference. The Zips were scheduled to play at Nebraska on Sept. 1, however that game was canceled due to lightning.The Zips are coached by Terry Bowden, who is in his seventh season as the head coach at Akron.

Bowden is no stranger to the Southeastern Conference, having spent six seasons as the head coach at Auburn (1993-98).The Gamecocks are 4-3 this season and play at Ole Miss on Saturday.Season ticket holders will be given an opportunity to purchase their season ticket and parking locations until Nov. 19, 2018 at 5 p.m.

There is no charge for parking for the December 1st game if you had previously purchased a season pass.

All season ticket holders wishing to purchase should log into their account manager at www.gamecocksonline.com/tickets to pay the invoice associated with the Dec. 1 game.

General public ticket sales will begin on Monday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. Unclaimed non-premium season tickets and parking inventory will be on sale after the Nov. 19 deadline. Invoices may also be paid by calling the Ticket Office at 803-777-4274 or the Gamecock Club at 803-777-4276.

Tickets will be printed and mailed via USPS starting Wednesday, Nov. 21. Parking passes for the game will be delivered via PDF in an email by Nov. 23.

If you are not currently a season ticket holder, single game tickets may also be purchased at GamecocksOnline.com/tickets. Tickets for the game are $50 for lower level, and $45 for upper level.

Refunds from the Sept. 15 Marshall game to those individuals who bought them from the USC ticket office are currently in process and are expected to be completed by Nov. 15. Please be aware that tickets from the Marshall game will not be honored for the Dec. 1 game, as the refunds for that game have been processed and submitted.

“We are appreciative of Athletics Director Larry Williams and the administration at Akron in agreeing to play at Williams-Brice Stadium on Dec. 1,” said USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “This will give our fans another opportunity to support our football program against a quality FBS opponent.

”The game will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel and can be streamed on SEC Network+ and the ESPN App on connected devices. The game will be broadcast on the Gamecock IMG Sports Network.

