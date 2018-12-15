The 6-foot-5, 283-pound T.L. Hanna standout was named the 2018 Mr. Football in the state of South Carolina which was awarded during halftime of the North-South football game.

While South Carolina five-star defensive end commit Zacch Pickens was participating in the Shrine Bowl in Spartanburg, he was also landing some new hardware in Myrtle Beach.

Pickens is currently playing in the annual Shrine Bowl and will also participate in the Under Armour All-American game in January.



Pickens collected 87 tackles, including 15 tackles-for-loss and six sacks, and returned an interception for touchdown this season. Pickens also rushed for 889 yards and 21 touchdowns as the B-back in Hanna's triple-option offense.

The top prospect in the state of South Carolina, Pickens is ranked the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 2 strongside defensive end in the 2019 class by Rivals.com.

Pickens will sign with the Gamecocks on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, and will enroll in January.