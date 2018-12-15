South Carolina football commit Zacch Pickens named Mr. Football
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
While South Carolina five-star defensive end commit Zacch Pickens was participating in the Shrine Bowl in Spartanburg, he was also landing some new hardware in Myrtle Beach.
The 6-foot-5, 283-pound T.L. Hanna standout was named the 2018 Mr. Football in the state of South Carolina which was awarded during halftime of the North-South football game.
Pickens is currently playing in the annual Shrine Bowl and will also participate in the Under Armour All-American game in January.
Pickens collected 87 tackles, including 15 tackles-for-loss and six sacks, and returned an interception for touchdown this season. Pickens also rushed for 889 yards and 21 touchdowns as the B-back in Hanna's triple-option offense.
The top prospect in the state of South Carolina, Pickens is ranked the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 2 strongside defensive end in the 2019 class by Rivals.com.
Pickens will sign with the Gamecocks on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, and will enroll in January.