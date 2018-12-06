Ticker
South Carolina football commitment earns Gatorade POY honors

Gamecock defensive line committed Zacch Pickens has been selected as the state of South Carolina's recipient of the Gatorade Player of the Year for 2018-19.

Pickens verbally committed to South Carolina on June 1 this year and projects to graduate high school in December and enroll early in Columbia in January.

Pickens and his T.L. Hanna squad will face Dutch Fork on Friday night in the 5A state championship game.

The five-star prospect has tallied 82 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks in 14 games this season. He's also rushed for 834 yards and 21 touchdowns on offense, an average of 8.9 yards per carry.

Pickens has done community service work with Hemophilia of South Carolina as well as spent time as a youth mentor. The Upstate product has maintained a 3.71 GPA in the classroom and is committed to the University of South Carolina.

He is ranked by Rivals.com as the nation's 15th-best prospect regardless of position.

