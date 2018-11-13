While South Carolina produces an official depth chart at the beginning of each season, this is Gamecock Central's best effort to produce a weekly depth chart based on current playing time trends, injuries and information gathered.

It's long been football tradition for teams to release a depth chart each week, though current college football norms seem to be changing in that regard.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

19 Jake Bentley - Jr.

12 Michael Scarnecchia - Sr.

NOTES: Jake Bentley is firmly entrenched as the Gamecocks' starter and has played three of his best games in a row.

Running back

5 Rico Dowdle - Jr. (status unknown - day-to-day)

OR

27 Ty'Son Williams - RsJr. (status unknown - day-to-day)

OR

34 Mon Denson - RsJr.

OR

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

NOTES: Both Rico Dowdle and Ty'Son Williams left the Ole Miss game with injuries. Dowdle didn't practice all last week but did play sparingly against Florida. Williams was expected to play in Gainesville but didn't, though Muschamp is hopeful he'll be back this week. If they both can't go, Mon Denson probably starts again.

Wide receiver (left outside)

1 Deebo Samuel - Sr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

86 Chad Terrell - So. (status unknown - knee inflammation)

Wide receiver (right outside)

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

83 Chavis Dawkins - Jr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - OrTre Smith)

Wide receiver (slot)

13 Shi Smith - So.

8 Randrecous Davis - RsSo. (status unknown - toe sprain)

NOTES: The receiver depth chart remains unchanged. Chad Terrell and Randrecous Davis have both missed the last few games with injuries.

Tight end (Y)

40 Jacob August - Sr.

84 Kyle Markway - Jr.

Tight end (H)

3 K.C. Crosby - Sr.

87 Kiel Pollard - Jr.

NOTES: K.C. Crosby is back fully healthy now and played the most snaps of any tight ends against Florida.

Left tackle

74 Dennis Daley - Sr.

77 Malik Young - RsSr.

Left guard

78 Zack Bailey - Sr.

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Jovaughn Gwyn)

Center

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

60 Chandler Farrell - RsSo.

Right guard

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSo.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsFr.

Right tackle

79 Dylan Wonnum - Fr.

63 Blake Camper - Sr.

NOTES: Dennis Daley returned to action against Florida after missing the Ole Miss game and the offensive line depth chart is back complete.

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle (NT)

3 Javon Kinlaw - Jr.

95 Kobe Smith - Jr.

94 MJ Webb - RsFr.

Defensive tackle (3 tech)

5 Keir Thomas - Jr.

52 J.J. Enagbare - Fr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Fr.

Defensive end

8 D.J. Wonnum - Jr.

91 Shameik Blackshear - RsJR.

15 Aaron Sterling - So. (Doubtful this week)

BUCK

35 Daniel Fennell - RsJr.

19 Brad Johnson - So.

(OUT FOR REGULAR SEASON - Bryson Allen-Williams)

NOTES: With Bryson Allen-Williams out now, the Gamecocks could start Daniel Fennell at BUCK, but they also could slide D.J. Wonnum back to the position and use Keir Thomas at defensive end, as they did at times versus Florida. History says they'll probably do a little of both.

Linebacker (SAM)

35 Daniel Fennell - RsJr.

(OUT FOR REGULAR SEASON - Bryson Allen-Williams)

Linebacker (MIKE)

6 T.J. Brunson - Jr.

42 Rosendo Louis - Fr.

Linebacker (WILL)

44 Sherrod Greene - So.

30 Damani Staley - So.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Eldridge Thompson)

NOTES: The linebacker depth chart gets even thinner with Bryson Allen-Williams no longer being an option at SAM.

Safety

22 Steven Montac - Sr.

36 Jonathan Gipson - Fr.

26 Jaylin Dickerson - RsFr. (Doubtful this week)

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - concussion protocol)

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - Jamyest Williams)

Safety

10 R.J. Roderick - Fr.

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr. (Could return this week - knee)

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - Javon Charleston)

Nickel

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

22 Steven Montac - Sr.

Cornerback

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

9 Keisean Nixon - Sr.

Cornerback

16 Rashad Fenton - RsSr.

24 Israel Mukuamu - Fr.

NOTES: South Carolina's safety depth chart continues to take hits. Jamyest Williams (shoulder) and Javon Charleston (foot) are out for the season. Nick Harvey (concussion) remains out this week as well. Jaylin Dickerson has played in the last two games but now is doubtful this week with a hamstring injury. J.T. Ibe could return this week after missing over a month with a knee injury. Muschamp will update his status during his Tuesday presser. Jaycee Horn could see time at safety or freshman Jonathan Gipson could make his college debut.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

43 Parker White - RsSo.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Kickoff specialist

48 Will Tommie - RsJr.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Punter

20 Joseph Charlton - RsJr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Long snapper

45 Ben Asbury - RsJr.

49 Matthew Smith - RsFr.

Holder

17 Danny Gordon - RsSr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Punt returner

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - concussion protocol)

Kickoff returner

1 Deebo Samuel - RsSr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

NOTES: The special teams depth chart remains unchanged, except for adding Josh Vann as a backup punt returner.

