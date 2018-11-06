While South Carolina produces an official depth chart at the beginning of each season, this is Gamecock Central's best effort to produce a weekly depth chart based on current playing time trends, injuries and information gathered

It's long been football tradition for teams to release a depth chart each week, though current college football norms seem to be changing in that regard.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

19 Jake Bentley - Jr.

12 Michael Scarnecchia - Sr.

NOTES: After a rocky stretch, Jake Bentley is firmly entrenched as the Gamecocks' starter and has played two of his best games in a row.

Running back

5 Rico Dowdle - Jr. (status unknown - day-to-day)

OR

27 Ty'Son Williams - RsJr. (status unknown - day-to-day)

OR

34 Mon Denson - RsJr.

OR

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

NOTES: Both Rico Dowdle and Ty'Son Williams left the Ole Miss game with injuries and are listed as day-to-day by Will Muschamp. Mon Denson and A.J. Turner filled in well with Denson's 69-yard run setting up the game-winning TD. He could be in line for his first career start if Dowdle and Williams can't go.

Wide receiver (left outside)

1 Deebo Samuel - Sr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

86 Chad Terrell - So. (status unknown - knee inflammation)

Wide receiver (right outside)

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

83 Chavis Dawkins - Jr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - OrTre Smith)

Wide receiver (slot)

13 Shi Smith - So.

8 Randrecous Davis - RsSo. (status unknown - toe sprain)

NOTES: The receiver depth chart remains unchanged.

Tight end (Y)

40 Jacob August - Sr.

84 Kyle Markway - Jr.

Tight end (H)

3 K.C. Crosby - Sr.

87 Kiel Pollard - Jr.

NOTES: K.C. Crosby appeared healthy Saturday against Ole Miss after dealing with a broken finger for a number of weeks. He was able to ditch the bulky cast and moved back into the starting lineup, so we've moved him back ahead of Kiel Pollard.

Left tackle

74 Dennis Daley - Sr. (status unknown - ankle injury)

OR

77 Malik Young - RsSr. (status unknown - day-to-day)

OR

63 Blake Camper - Sr.

Left guard

78 Zack Bailey - Sr.

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Jovaughn Gwyn)

Center

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

60 Chandler Farrell - RsSo.

Right guard

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSo.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsFr.

Right tackle

79 Dylan Wonnum - Fr.

63 Blake Camper - Sr.

NOTES: Malik Young started the Ole Miss game in place of the injured Dennis Daley on to suffer an injury himself. Blake Camper filled in for him for the rest of the game. One of the three will start this week against Florida.

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle (NT)

3 Javon Kinlaw - Jr.

95 Kobe Smith - Jr.

94 MJ Webb - RsFr.

Defensive tackle (3 tech)

5 Keir Thomas - Jr.

52 J.J. Enagbare - Fr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Fr.

Defensive end

8 D.J. Wonnum - Jr.

15 Aaron Sterling - So. (status unknown - day-to-day)

OR

91 Shameik Blackshear - RsJR.

BUCK

4 Bryson Allen-Williams - RsSr.

35 Daniel Fennell - RsJr.

19 Brad Johnson - So.

NOTES: The lone change is noting an injury to Aaron Sterling, who is listed as day-to-day this week by Muschamp.

Linebacker (SAM)

35 Daniel Fennell - RsJr.

4 Bryson Allen-Williams - RsSr.

Linebacker (MIKE)

6 T.J. Brunson - Jr.

42 Rosendo Louis - Fr.

Linebacker (WILL)

44 Sherrod Greene - So.

30 Damani Staley - So.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Eldridge Thompson)

NOTES: The linebacker depth chart remains unchanged.

Safety

22 Steven Montac - Sr.

26 Jaylin Dickerson - RsFr.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - concussion protocol)

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - Jamyest Williams)

Safety

10 R.J. Roderick - Fr.

16 Rashad Fenton - RsSr.

29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - knee)

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - Javon Charleston)

Nickel

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

22 Steven Montac - Sr.

Cornerback

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

9 Keisean Nixon - Sr.

Cornerback

16 Rashad Fenton - RsSr.

24 Israel Mukuamu - Fr.

NOTES: South Carolina's safety depth chart continues to take hits. Jamyest Williams (shoulder) and Javon Charleston (foot) are out for the season and J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey remain out this week as well. Steven Montac is a starter with R.J. Roderick likely moving into the starting lineup alongside him. Jaylin Dickerson saw the first major action of his career on Saturday and is now the third safety with cornerback Rashad Fenton crosstraining as an emergency option. Williams' absence also affects the nickel position where he was the backup.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

43 Parker White - RsSo.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Kickoff specialist

48 Will Tommie - RsJr.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Punter

20 Joseph Charlton - RsJr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Long snapper

45 Ben Asbury - RsJr.

49 Matthew Smith - RsFr.

Holder

17 Danny Gordon - RsSr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Punt returner

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

9 Keisean Nixon - Sr.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - concussion protocol)

Kickoff returner

1 Deebo Samuel - RsSr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

NOTES: The special teams depth chart remains unchanged.

