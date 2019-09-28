The South Carolina Gamecocks are down a starter for tonight's matchup with Kentucky.

Sophomore right tackle Dylan Wonnum isn’t on the dress list and will not play tonight after missing practice time this week with an apparent foot injury, Gamecock Central has learned. The extent of the injury is not known at this time.

Freshman Jaylen Nichols has taken the majority of the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to get the start in Wonnum's place.