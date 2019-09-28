South Carolina football potentially down a starter, freshman could start
The South Carolina Gamecocks are down a starter for tonight's matchup with Kentucky.
Sophomore right tackle Dylan Wonnum isn’t on the dress list and will not play tonight after missing practice time this week with an apparent foot injury, Gamecock Central has learned. The extent of the injury is not known at this time.
Freshman Jaylen Nichols has taken the majority of the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to get the start in Wonnum's place.
A former four-star prospect, Wonnum moved into the starting lineup as a true freshman midway through last season, starting the final seven games of the year and has started the first four games of this season.
Nichols is a former three-star prospect from Charlotte's Myers Park High School. He enrolled at the program in January to go through spring practice and quickly impressed the coaches with his athleticism.
Nichols has played in one game this season, the blowout win over Charleston Southern. This will be the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's first career start.