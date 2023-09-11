South Carolina football's crucial week four home game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs will start at 7:30 p.m. ET, with coverage live on SEC Network.

It will mark South Carolina's first matchup against Mississippi State since a 2016 meeting in Starkville, and the first time the Bulldogs will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium in a decade. South Carolina won the last home game against Mississippi State 34-16 on its way to to completing a third consecutive 11-win season.

A dubious streak will be in play for the Gamecocks in this one, a stat dating back before the Shane Beamer era. South Carolina has lost its SEC home opener nine seasons in a row, going all the way back to 2013 when it beat Vanderbilt 35-25 in the first home conference game. Since then South Carolina has lost SEC home openers to five different opponents. Last time the Gamecocks hosted Mississippi State in the SEC home opener was 2007, a 38-21 victory in Steve Spurrier's third season.

The game will also be a day to remember one of the key figures of those 11-win years, with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery's jersey to be honored at halftime.

