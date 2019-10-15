South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski practiced Tuesday and Will Muschamp expects him to play Saturday versus Florida, the head coach said during his weekly Tuesday press conference.

"Ryan practiced today," Muschamp said. "I think he'll be ready for Saturday."

Muschamp added that Hilinski wore a brace in the workout. Several players said that Hilinski moved around well at practice, despite being slightly limited.

Hilinski exited South Carolina's upset win over Georgia early in the second half and didn't return after suffering a knee sprain on a hit to his knee.

Due to Hilinski's situation, Dakereon Joyner is focused primarily on the quarterback position in practice this week, as opposed to also working in at wide receiver.