GamecockCentral - South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at LSU

South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at LSU
South Carolina (2-2, 2-2 SEC) vs LSU (1-2, 1-2 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct 24, 2020 - 7:00 pm ET
Where: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, LA (102,321)
Television: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Quint Kessenich)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 81/XM 392
Odds: LSU -5 (O/U 55)
Weather: 66 degrees, partly cloudy, 5% chance of precipitation
CB Jaycee Horn vs. LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
After shutting down Auburn's Seth Williams last week, Horn will be part of another marquee matchup this week when he faces off with Marshall, who is the Tigers' best receiver.
LSU will likely try to move Marshall around in order to free him up from Horn, but if the Gamecocks take the same approach they did to last week's game, Horn will be right there shadowing him for what will be another fun game within the game.
The Gamecocks' defensive front vs. LSU's freshman QBs
Freshman quarterback T.J. Finley gets the nod for LSU. Finley does have plenty of talent around him to get the ball to and it will be up to the Gamecocks' front to pressure the quarterback and force him into mistakes against an LSU OL that has been solid in pass protection.
Freshman Max Johnson is also expected to play.
LSU TE Arik Gilbert vs. whoever has to guard him
LSU's freshman tight end has quickly become one of the best in the league at his position and, much like with Kyle Pitts a few weeks ago, the Gamecocks will have to account for him on every play.
Through three games, Gilbert already has 14 catches and two TDs on 18 targets.
Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics
ABOUT THE SERIES: This is the 22nd all-time meeting between South Carolina and LSU, with the Tigers holding a commanding 18-2-1 advantage in the series. The Bayou Bengals own a 12-1 mark when the game is played in Baton Rouge, hold a 5-1-1 lead in games played in Columbia, and won the only neutral site contest, taking the 1987 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. LSU has won the last six meetings, including a 45-24 win at Tiger Stadium in 2015, the last time the schools played. South Carolina’s last win came by an 18-17 margin in Death Valley on Oct. 1, 1994. The Gamecocks only home win over the Tigers was back in 1930 in the first meeting between the two schools, a 7-6 victory.
AS SEC OPPONENTS: South Carolina and LSU have met eight times on the gridiron as SEC rivals, with five of those eight games contested in Louisiana. LSU holds a 6-1-1 advantage in the series since Carolina joined the Southeastern Conference.
THREE IN A ROW: This will be the third-straight time the two teams have met in Baton Rouge. The 2015 game was originally scheduled for Columbia, but was moved the week of the game due to massive flooding in the Midlands. The teams have not played in Columbia since 2008.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET: In a game originally scheduled to be played in Columbia but moved to LSU’s Tiger Stadium due to flooding, the No. 7/5 Bayou Bengals rolled to a 45-24 win over South Carolina on Oct. 10, 2015, in what would be Steve Spurrier’s last game as the Carolina head coach. LSU logged 396 yards on the ground in the game, led by Leonard Fournette’s 158 yards on 20 carries, as part of a 624-total yard performance. Perry Orth quarterbacked the Gamecocks, completing 14-of25 passes for 200 yards, including seven to Pharoh Cooper for 105 yards. Rashad Fenton had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in that contest.
CAROLINA’S LAST WIN OVER LSU: South Carolina went into the Bayou on Oct. 1, 1994 and escaped with an 18-17 win. The Gamecocks trailed the entire contest until Stanley Pritchett plunged in from the one-yard line with 12:52 remaining in the game for the deciding points. Pritchett finished the day with 18 carries for 90 yards. LSU held a 14- 12 lead at the intermission in front of 63,281 rainsoaked fans and built the lead to 17-12 entering the final stanza. Carolina quarterback Steve Taneyhill was 23-for-30 for 157 yards and a touchdown, as the Gamecocks rolled up 262 yards of offense compared to 209 for LSU. It was just the Gamecocks’ second win over LSU in school history, the first coming in the first meeting between the two schools, a 7-6 win on Oct. 11, 1930 in Columbia.
CHAMP WITH THE TIGERS: South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is very familiar with the LSU program. Muschamp joined Nick Saban’s staff in Baton Rouge as the linebackers coach in 2001, before rising to become the LSU defensive coordinator in 2002, a position he held for three years. He helped the Tigers to the BCS National Championship by winning the 2004 Sugar Bowl over Oklahoma. That season, Muschamp’s defense led the nation in both scoring defense (11.0 points per game) and total defense (252.0 yards per game).
CHAMP AGAINST THE TIGERS: Will Muschamp owns a 1-3 mark as a head coach when facing LSU, with all four contests coming while serving as the head coach of the Florida Gators. He was on the short end of a 41-11 decision in 2011 in Baton Rouge, won by a 14-6 count in Gainesville in 2012, dropped a 17-6 verdict in the Bayou in 2013, then fell by a 30-27 count in Gainesville in 2014.
HOMECOMING OF SORTS: Gamecock junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu will be returning to Louisiana this week. Izzy played his senior year of high school ball at Parkway High in Bossier City
Depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
15 Collin Hill - RsSr.
3 Ryan Hilinski - So.
4 Luke Doty - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.
RUNNING BACK
20 Kevin Harris - Fr.
14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr.
11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.
NOTES: No changes to the RB depth chart this week.
WIDE RECEIVER
13 Shi Smith - So.
4 Luke Doty - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
17 Xavier Legette - So.
84 Rico Powers - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
6 Josh Vann - Jr.
5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.
89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr.
NOTES: While there are no changes to the official depth chart this week, there do seem to be some moving pieces potentially. The Gamecocks get to add Jalen Brooks to the dress list, which could be big news. Ger-Cari Caldwell is expected to get his opportunity soon and Josh Vann had a nice catch and run Saturday. This rotation will be determined by who performs in the games.
LEFT TACKLE
75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr.
55 Jakai Moore - RsFr.
LEFT GUARD
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr.
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr.
CENTER
71 Eric Douglas - RsJr.
74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.
77 Vershon Lee - Fr.
NOTES: It appears that South Carolina has settled on its best starting five with the group listed above. Wonnum would technically be the backup left tackle with Jakai Moore sliding in at right tackle if needed.
TIGHT END
9 Nick Muse - Sr.
82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr.
TIGHT END
80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr.
88 Will Register - RsJr.
NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart.
FULLBACK
46 Adam Prentice - RsSr.
48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr. (missed Auburn game with knee swelling)
OR
91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
5 Keir Thomas - Sr.
6 Zacch Pickens - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.
90 Rick Sandidge - Jr.
BUCK
52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr.
3 Jordan Burch - Fr.
NOTES: Tonka Hemingway received his first career start at defensive end this past week as Aaron Sterling has been dealing with swelling in his knee. Brad Johnson, who is the starting SAM backer, also played some defensive end.
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr.
(OUT - 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. - Out for season with knee injury)
WILL LINEBACKER
30 Damani Staley - Sr.
8 Jahmar Brown - So.
(OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - 4-6 wks with hip injury)
SAM LINEBACKER
19 Brad Johnson - RsJr.
NOTES: Spencer Eason-Riddle is out for the season meaning the Gamecocks will shuffle some guys around, especially until Sherrod Greene gets back. Mo Kaba moves into the backup MIKE role while Jahmar Brown is back available as the backup WILL LB.
SAFETY
10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.
21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr.
SAFETY
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.
9 Cam Smith - RsFr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.
22 John Dixon - So.
NICKEL
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.
DIME
10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.
OR
8 Jahmar Brown - So.
NOTES: Israel Mukuamu missed last week with a groin injury but is expected to play today. Meanwhile, John Dixon has played well at cornerback and Shilo Sanders is coming on at safety while Jaylin Dickerson had his first career interception. Jahmar Brown is back from injury and available as a DIME backer.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
98 Mitch Jeter - Fr.
PUNTER
39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.
36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr.
9 Nick Muse - Sr.
HOLDER
39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.
36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.
OR
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
KICKOFF RETURNER
13 Shi Smith - Sr.
17 Xavier Legette - So.
NOTES: No changes to special teams.
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: Let's approach this week with some I think and I feel statements. I think South Carolina's defense is improving. I think LSU's defense is not very good. I know LSU's offense is good, but I think it won't be as good without Myles Brennan. I think South Carolina is the better all around team. I also have no earthly idea what the hell is going to happen Saturday. South Carolina 35, LSU 31
Wes Mitchell: I don't know. LSU may be struggling but anyone expecting anything other than a dogfight on Saturday night is going to be disappointed. But it's 2020 and weird stuff continues to happen. South Carolina 32, LSU 29.
Michael Beckham: Both defenses have their deficiencies, but LSU's defense has been absolutely horrid throughout the season. Has the unexpected bye week allowed them to shore up some things? Maybe. But it would have to be a great deal of improvement just to make them average. The lone bright spot for the Tigers has been the offense, but that has been against subpar defenses and injuries are beginning to mount for that unit.
As for South Carolina, they don't seem to be flashy or spectacular on either side of the ball. They are simply steady, and it works for this team. The only problem in this game could arise if it becomes a shootout. Yes, this seems like it could be a problem playing a night game in Baton Rouge, but with 20,000 fans, the atmosphere is closer to a Vandy home game than it is to an LSU game.
I told myself all week that I wasn't going to do it. Not going to fall for it again, but here I am. South Carolina 37, LSU 34
