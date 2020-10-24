GamecockCentral - South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at LSU

South Carolina (2-2, 2-2 SEC) vs LSU (1-2, 1-2 SEC) When: Saturday, Oct 24, 2020 - 7:00 pm ET Where: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, LA (102,321) Television: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Quint Kessenich) Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit) Satellite Radio: Sirius 81/XM 392 Odds: LSU -5 (O/U 55) Weather: 66 degrees, partly cloudy, 5% chance of precipitation Today's Gameday Guide is presented by Market on Main! Still looking for a place to watch the game? Check out their watch party on their 23-foot LED screen. $10 cover charge to get in.

Three key matchups vs. LSU

CB Jaycee Horn vs. LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. After shutting down Auburn's Seth Williams last week, Horn will be part of another marquee matchup this week when he faces off with Marshall, who is the Tigers' best receiver. LSU will likely try to move Marshall around in order to free him up from Horn, but if the Gamecocks take the same approach they did to last week's game, Horn will be right there shadowing him for what will be another fun game within the game. The Gamecocks' defensive front vs. LSU's freshman QBs Freshman quarterback T.J. Finley gets the nod for LSU. Finley does have plenty of talent around him to get the ball to and it will be up to the Gamecocks' front to pressure the quarterback and force him into mistakes against an LSU OL that has been solid in pass protection. Freshman Max Johnson is also expected to play. LSU TE Arik Gilbert vs. whoever has to guard him LSU's freshman tight end has quickly become one of the best in the league at his position and, much like with Kyle Pitts a few weeks ago, the Gamecocks will have to account for him on every play. Through three games, Gilbert already has 14 catches and two TDs on 18 targets.

ABOUT THE SERIES: This is the 22nd all-time meeting between South Carolina and LSU, with the Tigers holding a commanding 18-2-1 advantage in the series. The Bayou Bengals own a 12-1 mark when the game is played in Baton Rouge, hold a 5-1-1 lead in games played in Columbia, and won the only neutral site contest, taking the 1987 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. LSU has won the last six meetings, including a 45-24 win at Tiger Stadium in 2015, the last time the schools played. South Carolina’s last win came by an 18-17 margin in Death Valley on Oct. 1, 1994. The Gamecocks only home win over the Tigers was back in 1930 in the first meeting between the two schools, a 7-6 victory. AS SEC OPPONENTS: South Carolina and LSU have met eight times on the gridiron as SEC rivals, with five of those eight games contested in Louisiana. LSU holds a 6-1-1 advantage in the series since Carolina joined the Southeastern Conference. THREE IN A ROW: This will be the third-straight time the two teams have met in Baton Rouge. The 2015 game was originally scheduled for Columbia, but was moved the week of the game due to massive flooding in the Midlands. The teams have not played in Columbia since 2008. THE LAST TIME THEY MET: In a game originally scheduled to be played in Columbia but moved to LSU’s Tiger Stadium due to flooding, the No. 7/5 Bayou Bengals rolled to a 45-24 win over South Carolina on Oct. 10, 2015, in what would be Steve Spurrier’s last game as the Carolina head coach. LSU logged 396 yards on the ground in the game, led by Leonard Fournette’s 158 yards on 20 carries, as part of a 624-total yard performance. Perry Orth quarterbacked the Gamecocks, completing 14-of25 passes for 200 yards, including seven to Pharoh Cooper for 105 yards. Rashad Fenton had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in that contest. CAROLINA’S LAST WIN OVER LSU: South Carolina went into the Bayou on Oct. 1, 1994 and escaped with an 18-17 win. The Gamecocks trailed the entire contest until Stanley Pritchett plunged in from the one-yard line with 12:52 remaining in the game for the deciding points. Pritchett finished the day with 18 carries for 90 yards. LSU held a 14- 12 lead at the intermission in front of 63,281 rainsoaked fans and built the lead to 17-12 entering the final stanza. Carolina quarterback Steve Taneyhill was 23-for-30 for 157 yards and a touchdown, as the Gamecocks rolled up 262 yards of offense compared to 209 for LSU. It was just the Gamecocks’ second win over LSU in school history, the first coming in the first meeting between the two schools, a 7-6 win on Oct. 11, 1930 in Columbia. CHAMP WITH THE TIGERS: South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is very familiar with the LSU program. Muschamp joined Nick Saban’s staff in Baton Rouge as the linebackers coach in 2001, before rising to become the LSU defensive coordinator in 2002, a position he held for three years. He helped the Tigers to the BCS National Championship by winning the 2004 Sugar Bowl over Oklahoma. That season, Muschamp’s defense led the nation in both scoring defense (11.0 points per game) and total defense (252.0 yards per game). CHAMP AGAINST THE TIGERS: Will Muschamp owns a 1-3 mark as a head coach when facing LSU, with all four contests coming while serving as the head coach of the Florida Gators. He was on the short end of a 41-11 decision in 2011 in Baton Rouge, won by a 14-6 count in Gainesville in 2012, dropped a 17-6 verdict in the Bayou in 2013, then fell by a 30-27 count in Gainesville in 2014. HOMECOMING OF SORTS: Gamecock junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu will be returning to Louisiana this week. Izzy played his senior year of high school ball at Parkway High in Bossier City

Depth chart

OFFENSE QUARTERBACK 15 Collin Hill - RsSr. 3 Ryan Hilinski - So. 4 Luke Doty - Fr. NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week. RUNNING BACK 20 Kevin Harris - Fr. 14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr. 11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr. NOTES: No changes to the RB depth chart this week. WIDE RECEIVER 13 Shi Smith - So. 4 Luke Doty - Fr. WIDE RECEIVER 17 Xavier Legette - So. 84 Rico Powers - Fr. WIDE RECEIVER 6 Josh Vann - Jr. 5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo. 89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr. NOTES: While there are no changes to the official depth chart this week, there do seem to be some moving pieces potentially. The Gamecocks get to add Jalen Brooks to the dress list, which could be big news. Ger-Cari Caldwell is expected to get his opportunity soon and Josh Vann had a nice catch and run Saturday. This rotation will be determined by who performs in the games. LEFT TACKLE 75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr. 55 Jakai Moore - RsFr. LEFT GUARD 50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr. 76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr. CENTER 71 Eric Douglas - RsJr. 74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr. RIGHT GUARD 54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr. 68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo. RIGHT TACKLE 79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr. 77 Vershon Lee - Fr. NOTES: It appears that South Carolina has settled on its best starting five with the group listed above. Wonnum would technically be the backup left tackle with Jakai Moore sliding in at right tackle if needed. TIGHT END 9 Nick Muse - Sr. 82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr. TIGHT END 80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr. 88 Will Register - RsJr. NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart. FULLBACK 46 Adam Prentice - RsSr. 48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr. DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END 15 Aaron Sterling - Jr. (missed Auburn game with knee swelling) OR 91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr. DEFENSIVE TACKLE 5 Keir Thomas - Sr. 6 Zacch Pickens - So. DEFENSIVE TACKLE 99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr. 90 Rick Sandidge - Jr. BUCK 52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr. 3 Jordan Burch - Fr. NOTES: Tonka Hemingway received his first career start at defensive end this past week as Aaron Sterling has been dealing with swelling in his knee. Brad Johnson, who is the starting SAM backer, also played some defensive end. MIKE LINEBACKER 53 Ernest Jones - So. 32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr. (OUT - 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. - Out for season with knee injury) WILL LINEBACKER 30 Damani Staley - Sr. 8 Jahmar Brown - So. (OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - 4-6 wks with hip injury) SAM LINEBACKER 19 Brad Johnson - RsJr. NOTES: Spencer Eason-Riddle is out for the season meaning the Gamecocks will shuffle some guys around, especially until Sherrod Greene gets back. Mo Kaba moves into the backup MIKE role while Jahmar Brown is back available as the backup WILL LB. SAFETY 10 R.J. Roderick - Jr. 21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr. SAFETY 7 Jammie Robinson - So. 4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr. CORNERBACK 1 Jaycee Horn - Jr. 9 Cam Smith - RsFr. CORNERBACK 24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr. 22 John Dixon - So. NICKEL 7 Jammie Robinson - So. 1 Jaycee Horn - Jr. DIME 10 R.J. Roderick - Jr. OR 8 Jahmar Brown - So. NOTES: Israel Mukuamu missed last week with a groin injury but is expected to play today. Meanwhile, John Dixon has played well at cornerback and Shilo Sanders is coming on at safety while Jaylin Dickerson had his first career interception. Jahmar Brown is back from injury and available as a DIME backer. SPECIAL TEAMS PLACE KICKER 43 Parker White - Jr. 98 Mitch Jeter - Fr. PUNTER 39 Kai Kroeger - Fr. 36 Christian Kingsley - Sr. DEEP SNAPPER 59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr. 9 Nick Muse - Sr. HOLDER 39 Kai Kroeger - Fr. 36 Christian Kingsley - Sr. PUNT RETURNER 1 Jaycee Horn - Jr. OR 7 Jammie Robinson - So. KICKOFF RETURNER 13 Shi Smith - Sr. 17 Xavier Legette - So. NOTES: No changes to special teams.

