@GamecockCentral

NOTES: Removed Jamyest Williams after he transferred out of the program and added Israel Mukuamu as a backup safety, a position he's played some this season. Also added Cam Smith as a depth option at cornerback due to Mukuamu potentially playing more safety.

NOTES: No real changes here, but we've noted that Kevin Harris is out for the season with an injury.

** This is the 31st meeting between the Gamecocks and Wildcats in a series that dates back to 1937. Carolina leads the all-time series 17-12-1, including an 8-5-1 advantage in Columbia. The teams played just three times (1937, 1978 and 1981) before Carolina joined the SEC in 1992. Since then, they have met every year. Since joining the SEC, the Gamecocks own a 16-11 record against UK, including wins in 13 of the 19 meetings in this century, but the Wildcats have won each of the last five contests, their longest winning streak in the series.

** Thankfully for the Gamecocks, the Wildcats will be without the services of running back Benny Snell, who has finally used up his eligibility. Over the last three seasons, Snell was a thorn in the Gamecocks' side, rushing 76 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns against Carolina defenses. He carried the pigskin a combined 60 times in the last two meetings.

** Benny Snell ran for 99 yards and one of Kentucky's three-consecutive first-half touchdowns before the No. 17 Wildcats held on for a 24-10 win over South Carolina on Sept. 29, 2018, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky scored on four-straight drives to take a 24-3 lead into intermission. The two teams were close in total yards (327-321 in favor of Kentucky) and first downs (20-19 in favor of Carolina) but four Gamecock turnovers proved to be the difference.

** The 13th-ranked Gamecocks opened up a 27-7 lead, but the Wildcats made it interesting with 21 fourth-quarter points before falling by a 35-28 count in Columbia on Oct. 5, 2013, the last Carolina win in the series. Mike Davis rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Connor Shaw added 312 yards of total offense, including 262 through the air on 17-of-20 passing. Damiere Byrd had one of the top days of his career, catching five passes for 94 yards, including a 62-yard TD catch on the first drive of the game.

** Head coach Will Muschamp owns a 4-3 record against Kentucky. He was a perfect 4-0 against the Wildcats as the head coach at Florida, but has dropped all three games as the Carolina head coach.

** Gamecock assistant coach Kyle Krantz served as a GA on the Wildcat staff in 2011 and 2012.

** Bryan Edwards continues to put up impressive numbers. The senior wide receiver had another big day against Missouri, hauling in six passes for 113 yards, including a career-long 75-yard touchdown reception. After being limited to just one catch for seven yards in the season opener, Edwards has hauled in 20 passes for 304 yards over the last three games, including a pair of 100-yard receiving games. With three-straight strong performances, he has moved among the SEC leaders with 5.2 receptions per game (t8th) and 77.8 receiving yards per game (8th).

** Javon Kinlaw continues to play at a high level. The senior defensive tackle had another sack, his fourth sack in as many games this season among his four tackles at Missouri. He also recovered a fumble and was credited with a pass break up and a quarterback hurry. Kinlaw leads the SEC with 4.0 sacks this season.



NOTES PROVIDED BY USC MEDIA RELATIONS