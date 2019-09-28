@GamecockCentral

South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs. Kentucky
South Carolina (1-3, 0-2 SEC) vs Kentucky (2-2, 0-2 SEC)
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 - 7:30 PM ET
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium - Columbia, SC. (80,250)
Television: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 137/XM 190
Odds: USC -3 (O/U 50.5)
Weather: 89 degrees, 0% chance of rain
Coverage from South Carolina vs Kentucky: Click here for live updates from Williams-Brice Stadium
Depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
81 Jay Urich - RsSo.
(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot)
NOTES: No changes this week to the QB depth chart.
RUNNING BACK
5 Rico Dowdle - Sr.
4 Tavien Feaster - Sr.
34 Mon Denson - RsSr.
(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 20 Kevin Harris - Fr. - Torn tendon)
NOTES: No real changes here, but we've noted that Kevin Harris is out for the season with an injury.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.
81 Jay Urich - RsSO.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
6 Josh Vann - So.
18 OrTre Smith - RsSo.
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER (slot)
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
(OUT UNTIL BYE WEEK - 8 Randrecous Davis - RsJr. - Ankle)
NOTES: No changes to the wide receiver depth chart.
LEFT TACKLE
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.
55 Jakai Moore - Fr.
LEFT GUARD
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
CENTER
72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.
(70 Hank Manos - RsFr. - OUT - ankle)
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
79 Dylan Wonnum - So.
52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr.
NOTES: We've added Jaylen Nichols to the projected depth chart as the backup right tackle and noted Hank Manos' injury.
TIGHT END
84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.
9 Nick Muse - Jr.
TIGHT END
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
82 KeShawn Toney - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to tight end depth chart.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.
52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.
90 Rick Sandidge - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
95 Kobe Smith - Sr.
26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.
(OUT UNTIL BYE WEEK OR LATER - 5 Keir Thomas - Sr. - Infection in ankle)
BUCK
8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.
35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.
(OUT UNTIL BYE WEEK - 19 Brad Johnson - Jr. - groin)
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.
WILL LINEBACKER
6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.
30 Damani Staley - Jr.
SAM LINEBACKER
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.
NOTES: No changes at linebacker.
SAFETY
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
SAFETY
29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - So.
22 John Dixon - Fr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr.
9 Cam Smith - Fr.
NICKEL
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
NOTES: Removed Jamyest Williams after he transferred out of the program and added Israel Mukuamu as a backup safety, a position he's played some this season. Also added Cam Smith as a depth option at cornerback due to Mukuamu potentially playing more safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
48 Will Tommie - Sr.
PUNTER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
85 Michael Almond - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.
69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.
HOLDER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
KICKOFF RETURNER
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr.
Quick notes
** This is the 31st meeting between the Gamecocks and Wildcats in a series that dates back to 1937. Carolina leads the all-time series 17-12-1, including an 8-5-1 advantage in Columbia. The teams played just three times (1937, 1978 and 1981) before Carolina joined the SEC in 1992. Since then, they have met every year. Since joining the SEC, the Gamecocks own a 16-11 record against UK, including wins in 13 of the 19 meetings in this century, but the Wildcats have won each of the last five contests, their longest winning streak in the series.
** Thankfully for the Gamecocks, the Wildcats will be without the services of running back Benny Snell, who has finally used up his eligibility. Over the last three seasons, Snell was a thorn in the Gamecocks' side, rushing 76 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns against Carolina defenses. He carried the pigskin a combined 60 times in the last two meetings.
** Benny Snell ran for 99 yards and one of Kentucky's three-consecutive first-half touchdowns before the No. 17 Wildcats held on for a 24-10 win over South Carolina on Sept. 29, 2018, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky scored on four-straight drives to take a 24-3 lead into intermission. The two teams were close in total yards (327-321 in favor of Kentucky) and first downs (20-19 in favor of Carolina) but four Gamecock turnovers proved to be the difference.
** The 13th-ranked Gamecocks opened up a 27-7 lead, but the Wildcats made it interesting with 21 fourth-quarter points before falling by a 35-28 count in Columbia on Oct. 5, 2013, the last Carolina win in the series. Mike Davis rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Connor Shaw added 312 yards of total offense, including 262 through the air on 17-of-20 passing. Damiere Byrd had one of the top days of his career, catching five passes for 94 yards, including a 62-yard TD catch on the first drive of the game.
** Head coach Will Muschamp owns a 4-3 record against Kentucky. He was a perfect 4-0 against the Wildcats as the head coach at Florida, but has dropped all three games as the Carolina head coach.
** Gamecock assistant coach Kyle Krantz served as a GA on the Wildcat staff in 2011 and 2012.
** Bryan Edwards continues to put up impressive numbers. The senior wide receiver had another big day against Missouri, hauling in six passes for 113 yards, including a career-long 75-yard touchdown reception. After being limited to just one catch for seven yards in the season opener, Edwards has hauled in 20 passes for 304 yards over the last three games, including a pair of 100-yard receiving games. With three-straight strong performances, he has moved among the SEC leaders with 5.2 receptions per game (t8th) and 77.8 receiving yards per game (8th).
** Javon Kinlaw continues to play at a high level. The senior defensive tackle had another sack, his fourth sack in as many games this season among his four tackles at Missouri. He also recovered a fumble and was credited with a pass break up and a quarterback hurry. Kinlaw leads the SEC with 4.0 sacks this season.
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: Pfft, I don't know. Your guess is as good as mine. Not picking South Carolina until they prove they can beat Kentucky, though. South Carolina 20, Kentucky 24
Wes Mitchell: Despite the 1-3 start to the season, I still believe South Carolina is the better football team and that this group will play well at home. The biggest concern I have about predicting a Gamecocks' win is the amount of pressure this team is under, but I'll go with the favorite at home. South Carolina 24, Kentucky 21
Michael Beckham: Last week, I said that I was starting to believe in this team and that it scared me. Now I know why. The Gamecocks have been a head-scratcher this season, and they appear to be on the brink of spiraling out of control. Now, they have to face their boogeyman, Kentucky.
No game has done more damage to this program over the last five years, and no game has left people confused more than this one. Both of these teams have their question marks, but right now, Kentucky simply owns the Gamecocks. Maybe that will change this season, but until then, I’m not picking Carolina in this game. Kentucky 24, South Carolina 23.
Will Helms: Picking South Carolina to beat Kentucky is really, really hard. I like the Gamecocks' quarterback situation about 3% more than Kentucky's and neither Benny Snell nor Josh Allen plays for the Wildcats anymore. SP+ has the Gamecocks as 4-point favorites and Odds Shark has it as a pick 'em, so let's split the difference and call it a 2-point Gamecock win? South Carolina 27, Kentucky 25
