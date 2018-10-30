South Carolina starting left tackle Dennis Daley is doubtful for this Saturday afternoon's Ole Miss game, head coach Will Muschamp announced Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

The senior left this past Saturday's win over Tennessee with an ankle sprain.

"He did not practice today," Muschamp said. "He's in a boot to keep the swelling down. We're going to look at him again tomorrow, but I would say he's probably doubtful."

Wide receivers Randrecous Davis (sprained toe) and Chad Terrell (inflammation in knee) are considered day-to-day.

Senior safeties Nick Harvey (concussion) and J.T. Ibe (knee) are still out this week.

