"Injury-wise for us, Jaycee practiced today, he should be fine for the game," head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday. "A.J. practiced, he should be fine. Hoping to get Aaron Sterling back. He practiced some today, not the whole practice, but I'm hoping to get him back up for Saturday at least in a part-time role. Everybody else is good to go."

South Carolina's two newest injured players from last week's win over Chattanooga - defensive back Jaycee Horn and running back A.J. Turner - look poised to return to action for Saturday night's rivalry matchup with Clemson.

Horn, South Carolina's talented freshman defensive back, started at safety against UTC but rolled his ankle on the first play of the game and exited after the second. Turner spoke with the media Tuesday and confirmed that he's going through treatment but practiced Tuesday and should be fine for Saturday.



Sterling has missed the Gamecocks last two games with a knee injury suffered against Ole Miss.

Running back Rico Dowdle practiced late last week and dressed against UTC, even though he didn't play in the game.

The training staff has tried to cut back the size of the cast on running back Ty'Son Williams' hand in order for him to be able to better grip the football. Williams has not played in the last two games after breaking a bone against Ole Miss.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, safety Steven Montac and BUCK D.J. Wonnum, who are all nursing lingering injuries, are expected back this week as well.

Safeties J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey likely won't play while safety Jaylin Dickerson and linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams are expected out until the Gamecocks' bowl game.

Eldridge Thompson, Jovaughn Gwyn, OrTre Smith, Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston are all out for the year but expected to return fully healthy for next season.

