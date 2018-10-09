South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley was "full go" in practice Tuesday after missing the Gamecocks' win over Missouri Saturday with a grade 1 MCL sprain he suffered the week prior at Kentucky.

"Jake practiced today -- I thought he looked good -- if he's healthy for Saturday (against Texas A&M), he'll be the starter," head coach Will Muschamp said. "But I told Jake and Mike (Scarnecchia), both of them need to be ready to go play. We've got two guys we can go win with and that's good to have."

Bentley and Scarnecchia, who started in Bentley's absence against Missouri, split first-team reps at quarterback Tuesday, but Bentley says the knee felt good in practice Tuesday.

Bentley said he still thinks coaches want to see if he can "escape the pocket and make things happen with my feet if I have to," saying his knee feels fine when he has had to do that so far in practice before ultimately making him the starter.

Junior BUCK D.J. Wonnum has started jogging but will again be out against Texas A&M Saturday with the ankle injury he suffered against Coastal Carolina.

Senior safety J.T. Ibe is still out this week with a knee injury.

Junior running back A.J. Turner is questionable after suffering a concussion against Missouri.

