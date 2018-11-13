Dickerson missed all of last season after season-ending shoulder surgery and started playing more the last two weeks with two safeties in Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston out for the season.

Head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday that redshirt freshman safety Jaylin Dickerson is out for the Chattanooga game Saturday after suffering a hamstring injury in the Gamecocks' loss to Florida.

South Carolina's depth at safety continues to get tested by injuries.

Sophomore defensive end Aaron Sterling is also probably out this week with a knee injury, Muschamp said Tuesday.

Muschamp has said previously that he's hopeful senior safety J.T. Ibe could return this week, but did not provide further clarification on Ibe's status on Tuesday. Ibe has missed the last five games with a knee injury,

Muschamp said Sunday he is hopeful that running back Ty'Son Williams, who has a broken hand, will return this week after not playing Saturday.

Bryson Allen-William was also ruled out for the rest of the season after ankle surgery with Muschamp saying he could potentially return for South Carolina's bowl game if they make one.

Kickoff for Saturday at Williams-Brice is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network Alternate channel.

