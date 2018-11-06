SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp updated what has quickly becoming a growing injury list Tuesday during his weekly press conference previewing this weekend's matchup with Florida.

Junior running back Ty'Son Williams suffered a broken bone in his hand against Ole Miss, but said Tuesday that he is hopeful he will be able to wear a smaller cast by Saturday in order to play in the game.

Muschamp seemed confident that Williams would be able to go versus Florida.

"Everybody practiced except for Bryson (Allen-Williams), Rico (Dowdle) and Aaron (Sterling) and I'll know more as the week goes," Muschamp said. "They're day-to-day at this time. They didn't practice today, but hope to get them back out there tomorrow or Thursday and we'll see how it goes. At this time of the year, everybody's banged up, everybody's got injuries. That's part of the deal. Man down, man up."