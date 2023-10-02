It is going to be a huge Saturday in Columbia. South Carolina football will host the Florida Gators at 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the first and only home game of the month of October and the team's annual homecoming game.

South Carolina lose 38-6 to Florida last season in Gainesville, but last time Florida traveled to Williams-Brice Stadium the Gamecocks won with a dominating 40-17 performance under the lights.

This will be the first home afternoon game of the season for South Carolina, and just the second one overall after playing at 3:30 at Georgia in week three. It also marks just the fifth afternoon home game of the Shane Beamer era out of 17 possible opportunities, and the first one since last season's Missouri game.

The Gamecocks are 2-2 in home afternoon games under Beamer.

