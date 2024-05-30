September continues taking shape for South Carolina football.

Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks already found out their SEC opener at Kentucky on Sep. 7 will be a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC when the network released it two weeks ago, and now they know the start times for their other two games in the opening three weeks.

The season-opener on Aug. 31 against Old Dominion at Williams-Brice Stadium will be at 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network, and the first SEC home game against LSU on Sep. 14 in Columbia will be at 12:00 p.m. on ABC.

Old Dominion’s trip to Columbia will be the first ever meeting between the programs. The Monarchs went 6-7 last season and 5-3 in Sun Belt play, winning their final two games of the regular season to qualify for a bowl game. They will be the second Sun Belt opponent to travel to South Carolina for a season-opener in the Beamer era after the Gamecocks beat Georgia State 35-14 in the 2022 lid-lifter.

LSU is making its first trek to Columbia since 2008, and Brian Kelly will be trying to replace the Heisman winner Jayden Daniels at quarterback. This will be LSU’s first SEC game of the campaign after it opens the season against Southern California in Las Vegas and at home against Grambling State.

Further kick-off times will be revealed in June, with the SEC announcing that all of the noon kick-offs will come out before the end of the month.

