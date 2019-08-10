@GamecockCentral

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL NEWS

The latest South Carolina Gamecocks practice news from a busy last couple of days.

Freshman receiver turning heads to start camp

Freshman wide receiver Xavier Legette's teammates say he's one of the fastest guys on the team already, and he's already grabbed the attention of the staff.

One-on-one with D.J. Wonnum

Gamecock Central's Chris Gillespie sat down with senior D.J. Wonnum to discuss the upcoming football season.

Freshman focus: Linebacker Jahmar Brown (subscription)

Freshman update: The early returns on linebacker Jahmar Brown have been extremely positive.

Joyner welcoming competition with Hilinski for backup spot

Redshirt freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner "very confident" he can win the gig.

VIDEO: Dan Werner on Gamecocks' QB2 battle

South Carolina quarterbacks coach Dan Werner discusses the progress of the Carolina quarterbacks.

Notes from Bentley, Joyner, Muse, more as camp continues (subscription)

A few key pieces of information from Friday's media session.

Muse talks NCAA waiver, adjusting to South Carolina

Transfer tight end Nick Muse talks about wanting to be immediately eligible this season.

Photos: Gamecocks hold 7th Practice

South Carolina held their 7th practice of the fall on Friday morning. View all the action here.

Werner talks backup quarterback battle

An update on Ryan Hilinski and Dakereon Joyner in practice from quarterbacks coach Dan Werner.

Observations, thoughts, and notes from Friday's practice (subscription)

More on DJ Wonnum, a change at the TE position, DL notes, and other Gamecock football scoop.

The Insider Report (subscription)

The latest on OrTre Smith, Tavien Feaster, Nick Muse, Cam Smith, and more.