The South Carolina Gamecocks have opened as a 7.5-point favorite over Tennessee this Saturday, according to VegasInsider.com .

The line was delayed until Monday likely due to the unknown status of injured quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, though Jeremy Pruitt said Monday that he expects his signal-caller to play: "He's a tough guy and I expect him to be out there."

It marks the third time that the Gamecocks are favored this season. South Carolina was also favored prior to wins versus Coastal Carolina and Vanderbilt, and opened as a favorite against Kentucky, though the line ultimately closed as a pickem.

South Carolina is 3-3 overall this season and 3-3 against the spread.

The Gamecocks are coming off their bye week following a 26-23 loss to Texas A&M, while Tennessee was crushed by No. 1 Alabama, 58-21.

South Carolina is looking for its third straight win over Tennessee. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium with the game broadcast on the SEC Network.

