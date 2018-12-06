The contenders: South Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida, Southern Cal and UCLA. Overview: Steele, who has been committed to both Southern Cal and UCLA at various points during his recruiting process, has always been high on South Carolina and particular Travaris Robinson and Will Muschamp. He took an official visit to South Carolina earlier in the process and will host Muschamp for an in-home visit before the early signing period. His recruitment is expected to go to the wire. Decision date: Jan. 5 - All-American Bowl (Steele could choose to still send in his letter of intent during the early signing period)

The contenders: Florida (committed) and South Carolina. Overview: Hopper, a Gaffney, S.C. native, has been committed to Florida since April, but South Carolina has continued to work him to return to his home state. Hopper took an official visit to South Carolina this past weekend and will take his official to Florida next weekend. He'll continue to host visits from both coaching staffs leading up to the early signing period, though it's not a lock that he signs then. Decision date: Currently committed to Florida

The contenders: Auburn (committed) and South Carolina. Overview: We frankly haven't been tracking Sheffield since he committed to Auburn in June, but he appears back on the Gamecocks' radar after offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon conducted an in-home visit with Sheffield early this week. Sheffield says he's not currently commenting on his recruitment, but the uncertainty at Auburn right now makes Sheffield a prospect worth keeping an eye on. Decision date: Currently committed to Auburn

The contenders: South Carolina, Alabama, Penn State, Texas A&M and Oregon. Overview: Sorrells doesn't do many interviews and has been tough to read at times, but South Carolina has been a strong contender since he visited campus in the summer. Sorrells doesn't plan to sign early and will take some official visits in January. He recently told The State that South Carolina and Penn State are his only two definite official visits. Decision date: Sometime after the early signing period

The contenders: South Carolina, Penn State, Miami and Florida. Overview: Dixon took an official visit to South Carolina over the summer and was back in Columbia for an unofficial visit this past weekend when he got another in-depth look at the program. The four-star cornerback officialed to Penn State in September and is scheduled to take an official visit to Miami this weekend before making a decision and signing early. Decision date: Dec. 19

The contenders: South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia. Overview: Robinson's recruitment still has a ways to go since he doesn't currently plan to sign during the early signing period. The Gamecocks have long been considered one of his top schools and he officially visited Columbia in the summer. Tennessee, where his old high school coach is now on staff, is a factor, though there's the question of if he can actually sign with the Vols due to NCAA rules prohibiting prospects from signing with schools that have hired their prior coach. Robinson will officially visit Kentucky next weekend. Decision date: Sometime after the early signing period

The contenders: Florida (committed) and South Carolina. Overview: Hill has been committed to Florida since September but that hasn't stopped South Carolina from continuing to work him as one of their top targets. Hill was in Columbia for an official visit a couple of weekends ago and speaks highly of head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson. Hill says that his recruiting process is over with following an in-home visit from Florida head coach Dan Mullen, but Robinson was back visiting with him on Thursday. Hill is an early signee and early enrollee.

Decision date: Currently committed to Florida

The contenders: South Carolina, Indiana, Ole Miss, Pitt and Rutgers. Overview: South Carolina offered Watts last month and had him on campus for an unofficial visit which quickly led to a decommitment from Central Florida. He's seen his recruitment kick up as of late with Auburn and Georgia also reaching out. South Carolina and Indiana are two schools that could get official visits for Watts, who will wait until the February signing period to sign. Decision date: Sometime after the early signing period.

The contenders: South Carolina, Penn State and Clemson. Overview: South Carolina has been able to consistently get Moore on its campus as he's made stops for summer camp, an official visit, and then an unofficial visit for the Tennessee game when he spent ample time with quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski. Penn State is thought to be the biggest competition for the top linemen and they'll host him on an official visit this weekend. Moore will officially visit Clemson the weekend after. Decision date: ?

The contenders: Indiana (committed), South Carolina and Mississippi State. Overview: Bedford has been committed to Indiana since June, but recently popped up on the radars for a couple of SEC programs. Bedford officially visited South Carolina this past weekend and then went straight to Mississippi State for an official visit there as well. Bedford hasn't done interviews since that visit and thus there's been very little feedback on where his head is at now. Decision date: Currently committed to Indiana.